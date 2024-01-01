2024: Sampson Assures Constituents Of Better Opportunities

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom South in the National Assembly, Senator Ekong Sampson has described the new year as one with greater hope and good tidings for the people.

The Senator who stated this in his New Year message to the people of Akwa Ibom South and Nigerians at large expressed gratitude to God for His sustenance in the year 2023, and for ‘our collective victories and gains as a people of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District’.

He said he was confident that 2024 will offer better opportunities and also a year of hope fulfilment.

Senator Sampson, who chairs the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals expressed gratitude to his constituents for the unwavering support he has enjoyed in his first six months in the Nigerian Senate.

He noted that he has been emboldened by their prayers, counsel and constructive engagements, as he strives to offer the best of representation to the senatorial district.

The Senator highlighted some of the gains of his representation including facilitating employment for constituents, combining more opportunities for many others, robust on-the-floor legislative engagements, support and empowerment, among others. He promised to do even more in the coming year.

Senator Sampson hinted that in the next few days, the first phase of his mega empowerment programme will be rolled out.

According to him, phase one of the empowerment will cover the educational and business support components of the scheme, and beneficiaries will reflect every strand in the Senatorial District.

He equally said that the Senatorial District will witness a number of key infrastructural interventions through the instrumentality of the recently passed 2024 Budget.

He concluded by appreciating Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio for providing inspiring leadership at different governance levels.

He also lauded stakeholders, party stalwarts, coordinators, women and youths of the Senatorial District for their constant support. He promised to always keep in touch and wished everyone a prosperous new year ahead.