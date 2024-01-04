2024 Rekindles Hope To Mitigate Brain Drain, Actualise UHC

As millions of Nigerians kept late night on the new year eve, praying while others party to usher in the much expected 2024, medical experts and stakeholders were busy with discussions on how to redirect the health sector for improved care service delivery.

This is based on the poor outcomes from that sector especially in 2023 when both brain drain of healthcare professionals and medical tourism contributed to reduced personnel in health facilities across the federation.

While the emigration of the much sought after Nigerian healthcare professionals have continued unabated, experts are already mounting pressure on both Federal and state governments to intervene so as to halt the trend.

It is no longer news that the House of Representatives Committee on Health recently disclosed that due to such rush abroad, the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for instance has five wards comprising 150 beds shut down over shortage of personnel.

This development did not happen in LUTH alone, several public and private hospitals across the federation are currently facing similar challenges.

Although, hope is being rekindled to the effect that this could be reversed during the current year to avoid the collapse of basic care service provision in the country, how this expectation can be actualised remains to be seen.

The provision of adequate budgetary allocation to cover various aspects of health programmes including family planning, disease surveillance and prevention, immunisation, malaria, among others, is another area the populace is expecting a positive change in 2024, tackling this aspect could be a mirage, going by the current budget allocation.

Recall that in the sectoral allocation of the 2024 budget presented to the National Assembly, an allotment of N1.3 trillion was earmarked for the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, representing 4.83 percent of the total national budget size of N27.5 trillion.

In 2001, African Union (AU) countries set a target of allocating at least 15 percent of their budget each year to the health sector, known as the Abuja Declaration.

As recently as February 2023, African leaders recommitted to implementing the Abuja Declaration Target. In 2021, South Africa and Cabo Verde met the target. Hope that Nigeria should toe this line in 2024 has dimmed. The challenges many sick Nigerians experienced in getting emergency care, has made many lose hope.

The several cases of ‘no bed space’ have denied several sick patients the opportunity to receive care when they needed them most.

Some who were critically ill to withstand the rigors actually died in the process while some also lost out in the long process of getting the hospital bed space which were said to be lacking due to overstretched facilities.

According to medical experts, the current year provides another opportunity for the management of most tertiary hospitals, managers of federal and state ministries of health to look into this challenge and come up with solutions.

The involvement of wealthy Nigerians, the private sector and the three tiers of government is another way to go in addressing this problem.

Brain drain

While making recommendations on the way forward in the current year, the Acting National Chairman, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), Dr Ogbonna Obinna said it has become necessary for governments to curb the brain drain among the healthcare professionals through proper welfare package, enabling work environment with basic health care facilities such as modern medical equipment, living wage in line with the present day economic realities.

The Acting National Chairman of JOHESU said primary health care centres should be made functional through the provisions of physical structures and infrastructures while making them financially autonomous.

According to him, the inability of the governments to leverage on the primary health care centres will continue to pose a challenge to making the facilities functional as expected.

Similarly, the shortage of health care workers/ professionals is not helping. However, as suggested above, he blamed poor funding or inadequate budgetary provisions for health of the health sector in the nation’s poor yearly budget, as part of factors that must be reversed for better care service delivery.

“In the next five years if this present brain drain narrative is not mitigated, the nation would have lost most of her experienced and dynamic health care professionals to other nations of the world. This spells doom to our future health care service delivery in terms of experience and efficiency.

Strike

“Strike and industrial unrest is synonymous with the Nigerian health sector, however since we have a new President with his vibrant team, we hope the renewed hope will be hopeful in the health sector.

If our age long demands like the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) adjustment is achieved in 2024, it will go a long way to douse tension. JOHESU had been on this process since 2014, having started the agitation 10 years ago, although, it’s yet to be implemented.

Anyway the Presidential Committee on Salary is currently looking into its positive steps to actualising it this time around.” Exiting firms Ogbonna noted that the current economic and security climate is not encouraging foreign investors to remain.

Highlighting the foreign exchange issues, coupled with heavy value added tax and high bank interests on loans, coupled with the fact that pharmaceutical materials/ equipment are costly and mostly imported, investors are not currently breaking even, hence many of them are relocating to other countries. He added, “The environment is really not industrially friendly at the moment.”

However, he called for adequate and better conditions of service for health workers, empowerment / employment of youths, security of lives and property of all Nigerians in 2024 should be paramount in the Government’s agenda in 2024.

On his part, the President of Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Prof. Mohammad A. Mohammad said the training and re-training of human resources for health, the improvement in welfare, remuneration and condition of service will encourage migrating care workers to stay in the country.

Mohammad said the universal payment of medical lecturers with Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and the increase in the retirement age of medical consultants to 70 years and other healthcare personnel to 65 years will ensure the sustainability of the manpower to contribute more to training and service delivery.

Out-of-pocket health payment He reasoned that the health system in the current year could fare well with improving security, reduction in the cost of living and replacing out-of-pocket payment of medical services with expanding health insurance with a view to ultimately actualise universal health coverage for the benefit of the larger populace.

While describing 2023 as a year with many uncertainties: Naira redesigning, general election, a new administration, subsidy removal, skyrocketing foreign exchange rates and poor budgeting for healthcare for 2024, Prof. Mohammad said without deliberate efforts to counter the above challenges, “We may not expect better outcomes in this new year.”

Actualising universal health coverage

According to a Chief of Staff to the group of CEO of Amref Health Africa, Lolem Ngong, in 2016, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the ambitious goal of attaining universal health coverage (UHC) by 2030 in support of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), many African countries are far from attaining the goal. On this continent of 54 countries, not even 25 percent may attain UHC by 2030, she stressed.

“UHC, at its core, relies on health financing, but she noted that many African countries are still reliant on external funding sources” to fund health programmes.

Furthermore, while highlighting that internal and external conflicts could hinder UHC, she said, “It is nearly impossible to reach people with health services in conflict-ravaged countries. These political instabilities set back gains made in health such as service coverage and quality of care.”

While calling for domestic financing for health to be extremely intentional, Ngong said health services should be brought closer to the people. She said, “We should take advantage of technology” to close the gap in access to health.

Open drug market The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, (PCN) has said that open drug markets (ODMs) constitute a threat to public health, adding that a large percentage of products within these markets are not fit for human consumption due to poor handling.

Although the council has intensified moves to ensure that all medicine dealers in open drug markets in the country are relocated to Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs) in line with the National Drug Distribution Guidelines, that target has not been actualised.

According to the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), there are over two million unregistered pharmaceutical premises and 35 open drug markets across the country making Nigeria a fertile ground for fake and substandard drug products.

A former President of the PSN, Olumide Akintayo told the New Telegraph that the current year presents another opportunity to effectively address the challenges posed by ODMs with a view to sanitising the drug space in the country.