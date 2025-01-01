2024: Prominent Nigerians Who Died During The Year

Share

There is no doubt that 2024 was a challenging year that claimed the lives of many prominent Nigerians, including politicians. ANAYO EZUGWU looks at some prominent Nigerians, who passed during the year

Taoreed Lagbaja

Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, died at the age of 56. Rumours of his death began to swirl about two weeks before it was officially announced, but the Nigerian Army dismissed it, insisting that he was receiving medical treatment abroad.

Despite the reassurance, his condition remained a matter of concern, prompting President Bola Tinubu to appoint Major-General Olufemi Oluyede as acting Chief of Army Staff on October 30.

Ironically, on November 5, Oluyede was officially promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General and on November 6, the President confirmed that Lagbaja had passed on.

An alumnus of the United States Army War College, Lagbaja’s death marked the third time a Chief of Army Staff died in office.

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the founder and publisher of Champion Newspapers was the president-general of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide until his death on July 25, 2024, after a brief illness.

He was aged 82. Iwuanyanwu was the second president-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to die in office after his predecessor, George Obiozor.

Before becoming the president-general, he was the chairman of the Council of Elders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. At different times, he unsuccessfully sought to be Nigeria’s president.

A graduate of Engineering from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Iwuanyanwu was the founder of Iwuanyanwu Nationale Football Club, now Heartland Football Club, which won several local and international championships.

Ogbonnaya Onu

Ogbonnaya Onu, the first civilian governor of Abia State died on April 11. Onu, who was the Minister of Science and Technology in the Muhammadu Buhari administration, was 72 years- old at the time of his death.

A first-class graduate in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos State in 1976 before obtaining his doctorate in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley four years later, he would later serve as a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State where he rose to become the pioneer Head of the Department of Chemical Engineering of the institution and later, acting dean of the engineering faculty.

He unsuccessfully sought a senatorial ticket of the now-defunct National Party of Nigeria in the old Imo State. He later contested and was elected the first civilian governor of the then newly created Abia State in 1991 under the platform of the National Republican Convention.

He resigned from his position in 2022 as Minister of Science and Technology to contest the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which was won by Tinubu, who eventually emerged as president in the 2023 general election.

Ifeanyi Ubah

Ifeanyi Ubah, a politician and businessman, who served as a senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District and chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), died in the United Kingdom on July 27, 2024. He was 52 years old at the time of his death.

The two-time gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, first on the platform of the Labour Party and later on the platform of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), would later defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after he won the senatorial seat.

He was the founder of Capital Oil, with one of the largest tank farms for petroleum products storage and distribution in Nigeria. He was also the founder of The Authority Newspapers.

Gen Godwin Abbe

General Godwin Abbe, a former military governor of Akwa Ibom State, died on December 21, 2024. Abbe, who administered Akwa Ibom State between July 31, 1988, and September 5, 1990, also governed Rivers State between August 1990 and January 1992.

He was also the Minister of Interior between July 26, 2007, and July 14, 2009, during the administration of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua. An alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, he was born on January 10, 1949.

Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu, iconic singer, songwriter, actress, politician, journalist and businesswoman slumped after a stage performance. Elegant Stallion as she was fondly called, was 72 years old, when she died.

As a composer, she sold millions of records and won several awards during her active recording years in the 80s and 90s.

As a politician, she was a chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She unsuccessfully ran twice to become the chairman of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State. She once served as Executive Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Women Development.

Her activism saw her protest against her former employer, the Nigeria Television Authority, NTA, over their refusal to pay royalties on her songs.

Patience Umo Eno

Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno, the first lady of Akwa Ibom State succumbed to the cold hands of death on September 26, 2024. Affectionately referred to as Eka Iberedem Akwa Ibom, which means Mother and Strong Pillar of Akwa Ibom, Mrs Eno founded the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), a foundation focused on providing shelter, food, and education to the poor and vulnerable in Akwa Ibom.

She dedicated herself to the educational advancement of underprivileged children, sponsoring their tuition fees, providing school supplies, and ensuring they had the opportunity to succeed academically.

She ialso nitiated several vocational and financial empowerment programmes aimed at helping women in her community gain skills and financial independence.

Herbert Wigwe

Until his death on February 9, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings. He died when a helicopter transporting him, his wife and son crashed near a border city between Nevada and California, United States.

There were no survivors. The two pilots transporting them with a Eurocopter EC 130 helicopter also lost their lives. Wigwe and his companions were on their way to watch a game at the Super Bowl when the sad event took place.

Ibrahim Lamorde

Ibrahim Lamorde, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), also passed on 2024. He was aged 61.

Lamorde who joined the Nigerian Police in 1986 retired as a Deputy Inspector-General of Police in 2021 and served as EFCC chairman between 2011 and 2015. He was the third Executive Chairman of the Commission.

Tinuade Ladoja

Wife of a former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja. Tinuade, who was the Woman President of the Aladura Movement passed on in November at the age of 71.

An entrepreneur and philanthropist, Madam Ladoja was held in high esteem within her church and the Aladura Movement for her commitment, contribution and services towards the growth of the church.

Fondly referred to as Prophetess Mother Celestial, she surprised many, when at the age of 60, she bagged a degree in Theology.

A widely travelled professional secretary, she had a career in diplomatic service, serving at the Nigerian Embassy in Republic of Benin.

Fatai Adams

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo State, Adams passed died on February 14. Interestingly, the late politician was suspended from the party’s State Working Committee in January 2024 due to allegations of engaging in anti-party activities.

Prior to his chairmanship, he served as a member of the Ondo State House of Assembly from 2007 to 2011 and later as the party’s deputy state chairman.

Peter Kisira

Peter Kisira, a former deputy governor of Kwara State, died at 74, on March 30. Kisira served as deputy to former Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed between 2011 and 2019.

Oluyemi Akinremi

The House of Representatives suffered a notable loss on July 10, following the demise of Oluyemi Akinremi, the member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency. His insightful contributions to legislative discussions and tireless advocacy on behalf of his constituents earned him widespread recognition and respect.

Cairo Ojougboh

Cairo Ojougboh, a distinguished party figure and former House of Representatives member, collapsed and died during the thrilling 2023 AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and South Africa’s Bafana Bafana.

Ekene Adams

Adams’ life was tragically cut short at the tender age of 39. A member of the Labour Party, LP, and a first-time representative in the House of Representatives, he made a significant impact as the House Committee on Sports chairman.

