2024: Presidential Council Reforms To Achieve 20% Business Growth

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) has hinted that it is planning to achieve 20 per cent or more annual growth across some key success metrics. The council listed the metrics as annual revenue, tax remittances, foreign exchange earnings, and new jobs in key businesses in 2024. Thus, it said, is aimed at enhancing Ease of Doing Business (EoDB). PEBEC, in its 2024 outlook document cited by New Telegraph correspondent, stated that it hoped to provide direct support to business champion firms to minimise bottlenecks experienced in accessing government delivery services. According to the outlook, sustained economic growth driven by increased productivity across multiple sectors is the only antidote for the current situation.

It said: “While businesses have faced some challenges as a result of ongoing reforms, we are optimistic that staying the course and completing these key reforms will result in significant improvements in the business climate across Nigeria in 2024.” In the document, PEBEC is planning to embark on a work- streams reforms that covers regulatory reforms, subnational (state) ease of doing business reforms, strategic communication, legislative and judiciary reforms and business champion firms reforms. A breakdown of the reforms showed that in the regulatory reforms involve improve efficiency and transparency of public service delivery in 36 PEBEC priority MDAs, while expected impact is 25 per cent growth in MDAs adherence to 72-hour ReportGov.ng resolution SLA/timeline.

In the subnational (state) ease of doing business reforms, it is to support EoDB reforms at the subnational level working with 36 states and the FCT, while the expected impact is 30 per cent of supported states. Supported SABER states improve EoDB score by 15 per cent. In strategic communication, it involves effective and transparent communication of PEBEC’s mandate, workstreams and key initiatives, while expected impact is to achieve a 25 per cent improvement in internal and external stakeholder satisfaction with PEBEC in 2024. Also, it is to achieve a 20 per cent growth in followership across all PEBEC media platforms.

However, PEBEC 2024 outlook with five main actionable strategic steps for its enhanced coordination, include aligning PEBEC ranking methodology and framework with the Presidency’s Central Delivery Coordinating Unit (CDCU), aligning with Office of the Head of Service (OHOS), communicate PEBEC’s work streams on enabling reforms in priority/ focus areas to stakeholders in private and public sector, leverage strengthened governance mechanisms in MDAs to rally support and drive critical reforms forward, and deepen inter-government collaboration by continuing to work across all arms and levels of government. The PEBEC document also indicated that it planned to work direct- ly to contribute to the success of the government’s 8-Point Agenda.