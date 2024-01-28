2024 Poll: Edo Returns To Familiar Terrain

Less than a month to the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, BIYI ADEGOROYE writes that on-going squabbles might redefine the success of the party in the September election

Every election year in Edo State comes with its peculiar controversy. In 2018, it was a battle of wits between the immediate past governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki. And the situation is not any differ this year ahead of the governorship election. By the last count, over 60 aspirants across three political parties have indicated interest in the race for the Osade- bey House. About half of them, 29, are on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), alone. The huge list has been attributed to the fact that currently, politics and the acquisition of political power seem to be the most lucrative business in Nigeria, especially since those who wield political power control all aspects of the economy.

The aspirants on the platform of the APC, therefore, include former Minister of State for former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, one time governor of the state, Prof Osariemhen Osunbor, David Imuse, Senator Monday Okpebholo, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Charles Airhiavbe, and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Others are Senator Mathew Urhoghide; Kasim Afegbua; Dr Ernest Umakhihe; Dr Victoria Amu; Hon. Victor Eboigbe; Mr. Joseph Ikpea; Gideon Obhakhan; On the platform of the PDP, the aspirants are aspirants Asue Ighodalo; Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama; Anselm Ojezua and Mr John Yakubu. However, there is a rumour that Asue Ighodalo has been endorsed by the leadership of the party, aside from the Legacy group, led by the PDP National Vice Chairman, Dan Orbi, supporting Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

The Labour Party, on its part, has more aspirants than the other two ma- jor parties. Prominent among them are Kenneth Imansuagbon, former NBA President, Olumide Akpata; Dorry Okojie; Angela Ason-Aburime; Loretta Ogboror-Okor; Emily Okojie, Past Azemhe Azena , among others Besides commencing subtle campaigns, even when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has yet to blow the whistle, some of them have placed adverts in many national television stations ahead of the September election.

The battle

Political enthusiasts need not squint to see that the jostle for power this year comes with familiar controversy. Last weekend’s attempts by the erstwhile chairman of the party, Osiomhole, to prune down the number of governor- ship aspirants on the platform of the APC, ignited huge controversy. First the Prof. Julius Ihonvbere-led committee pruned the number of as- pirants to 10, and later reduced to six and further to four. The last four are ex- State Chairman, Col David Imuse (rtd), ex Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasun, House of Rep member Dennis Idahosa and Senator Monday Okpebholo, (rep- resenting Edo Central). The national headquarters of the party has fixed the cost of collecting governor- ship expression of interest form at N10 million and nomination form at N40 mil- lion. In other words, if allowed to go the whole hug, all the 29 aspirants would en- rich the party to the tune of N1.45 billion. Hence, the Ihonvbere committee based its action on the need to reduce cost and ensure only a few buy the forms, with the view to moblising support for the rest.

The argument, however, did not jell with some of the aspirants and their supporters. They have not only kicked against the pruning and action of the party leader in the state, Senator Osiomhole, they want the ticket to be thrown open. For instance, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, decried his exclusion from the race. He described it as mere rumour, insisting that he remains the candidate to beat in the forthcoming primaries and will eventually win the guber election . He said, ” I want to assure you that I am in the race and by next week by the grace of God I will collect the form. Any Edo person is worthy of the ticket and am not a stranger . I want to assure you that your support will not be in vain and there is nothing to worry about. ” When you are contesting for an election there are bound to be intrigues and all kinds of rumours and stories . The highest organ of our party issued a statement to the publicity secretary and particularly to the Edo Governorship election and specifically said that all those who have aspirations to run for governorship should go and collect the forms.

“And that they are the only ones to set up a screening committee which they will do at the appropriate time and if you look at the earlier time table re- leased you will find the schedule there. Let me announce that by next week I will collect the form.” Also, the Chairman, League of Patri- otic Lawyers and one time student union president , University of Benin, Mallam Abubakar Yesufu, implored President Bola Tinubu to call Senator Adams Osiom- hole to order his excesses in Edo State. He expressed anger over the disqualification of political heavyweights like Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Chris Ogiem- wonyi and Charles Airhiavbere during the screening to pave the way for those he described as Osiomhole’s ‘anointed candidates.’ Yusufu, said Osiomhole’s recent ac- tivities are dangerous to the chances of the APC, and action should be taken to ensure the party does not lose in the next off-circle election slated for Sep- tember 2024. Yusufu, who was reacting to the report of the election screening committee set up in the state ahead of the election, alleged that the former governor ensured that aspirants with political structures and fibers were shoved aside, to give wings to the candidates that the PDP would easily defeat.

He advised President Tinubu to be circumspect in accepting the “so-called list” as it does not contain the best materials. He said Osiomhole should not have been allowed to handle such a sensitive position that affects the political future of Edo State. Osiomhole’s spokesman, Simon Ebegbulem said the former governor is a thorough-bred APC leader, who will not work against the party but is com- mitted to ensuring the Edo State returns to APC in the next election. “The Screening Committee merely adopted a mechanism to prune down the long list of aspirants, to avoid waste of funds, and ensure unsuccessful ones to team behind and mobilise support for the best candidate who would consequently emerge.” Yusufu said “whilst not trying to impugn on the credibility of the committee and so-called ‘cleared’ candidates, Mr President should take a second and serious look at the rejected names.” To Yusufu, Osiomhole cannot be trusted. “He told the world that Pastor Ize-Iyamu was a ‘Devil’ when he wanted to plant Obaseki about eight years ago and went further to endorse Ize- Iyamu as the best candidate when he fell out with Obaseki, an action which cost the party’s march to Osadebey Avenue. His recent romance with Aisuen Ighodaro and the Aloghodaro Foundation, Obaseki’s anointed candidate shows that he’s indeed a mole planted to destabilise APC in Edo State the league boss feared.”

Clem Agba, on his part, threw his weight behind the Adams Oshiomhole/APC pruning ahead of the APC primary slated for February 17, 2024. He stated, “On the 13th of January the leadership of the party in the state invited the aspirants for a meeting and they did say that 29 was unwieldy and it would amount to a waste of money. That was one reason they felt that there was a need to prune down. “The meeting was chaired by the leader of APC in Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole in Abuja. The 29 aspirants and statutory APC stakeholders were all there. The issue was let us prune the number because at the end of the day, there’s just going to be one candidate and we need to remain as one family.’ “And the aspirants were asked, ‘do you agree that we should do this?’ And there was no one that rejected the suggestion that was made. So we agreed, yes. At that meeting, we were 26. Eventually, it increased to 29. “First in Edo before coming to Abuja, it was made clear that there would be no zoning. In fact, the state secretary announced that. And on the basis of that, you will find out that there were aspirants from all three senatorial districts.

“At the meeting on the 13th, it was also reiterated that there will be no zoning, so it wasn’t one of the criteria that was to be used for pruning. And then when we met again with the APC National Working Committee, it was further reiterated that there will be no zoning and that there will be a pruning to a manageable number.” As is nailing the coffin of accord, General Airhiavbere, one of the aspirants has obtained the nomination and expression of interest form. An organisation led by Prince Charles Nwala, Zonal Coordinator, South-South APC and Hon Daniel Ighile picked the forms for General Airhiavbere who is the immediate past Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC on Wednesday. Speaking after collecting the forms, Prince Nwala said … “It is the turn of General Charles to try and become the Ẹdo State governor because he has a comprehensive vision for Edo called PIE. This PIE hinges on the three pillars of peace, infrastructural development, and economic prosperity, which has eluded the state in the last seven years.

” We are confident that in the Edo state 2024 Governorship elections, the APC will thrive with the right candidate, who has the reach and qualifications to win the elections. We believe General Charles is that candidate . “This momentous occasion positions Airhiavbere as the fore- most contender for Edo APC flag as it has ignited a surge of enthusiasm among Edo State residents and APC party members alike who see in him a governor who can end the years of misery under the current PDP regime. ” “Airhiavbere’s acquisition of the APC forms positions him to contest the party’s primary against the likes of Mr Clem Agba, a former Minister of National Planning, Mr Lucky Imasuen among several others with his PIE for Edo’s Future, a robust action plan for a greater state. “With a rich history of military service and public adminis- tration, Airhiavbere’s candidacy is poised to bring fresh perspectives and renewed hope to the people of Edo.

The buzz surrounding his campaign is palpable, and the anticipation for the primaries and subsequent elections has reached an unprecedented high.” Similarly, Senator Oserheimen Osunbor has obtained the ex- pression interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Edo State governorship ticket. Osunbor, a two-time Senator of Edo Central Senatorial District was elected governor in 2007 and was removed by Courts in 2008. He collected the forms with the Sum of N50 million. He presented his manifesto titled: “The Rebirth of Edo for Excellence,” he said: “Edo people are yearning for good governance. They want to see Edo State resources being used to develop the State and transform the lives of the people for the better. They are waiting to give me a resounding victory in the September 21 governorship election.” It remains to be seen how this development would end in the next few weeks before the primaries.