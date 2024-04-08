2024 Poll: Community Backs Akinterinwa For Governorship

Prominent indigenes of Ile-Oluji in the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government area of Ondo State over the weekend trooped out to express their support for their son, Wale Akinterinwa, for the governorship seat of the state. Led by the monarch of the town, Jegun of Ile-Oluji, Oba Oba Oluwole Adetimehin, the community asked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give Akinterinwa, a former commissioner for finance, the ticket to contest the governorship seat.

The community threw its weight behind Akinterinwa during a town hall meeting and rally where thousands of residents and indigenes pledged to support his ambition. The Jegun of Ile-Oluji kingdom who welcomes the mammoth crowd in his palace, said the community unanimously decided to support their son, Akinterinwa to move the state forward. One of the high chiefs and the Aro of Ile-Oluji kingdom, Chief Sola Akinfemiwa, said it was the unanimous decision of the entire citizens both home and abroad to support Akinterinwa.