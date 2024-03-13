2024 Poll: Aiyedatiwa Declares For Ondo Governorship

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has formally declared interest in the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the November 16 governorship election in the state. Declaring his interest at a rally attended by other leaders of the party, including the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji; Chief Jamiu Ekungba; Senator Ajayi Boroffice; Hon. Olugbenga Elegbeleye; Chief Olugbenga Ale; Chief Segun Ojo and other top government officials, Aiyedatiwa said he has the blessing of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to succeed him in office.

In his address, Aiyedatiwa said it was the desire of his former boss that he should succeed him after the expiration of this present tenure which ends next year on February 24, 2025. He said: “I must re-echo what our late leader had always wished for in his lifetime.

It was his wish that I succeed him, not in death though, as the next governor of the state. “He was a courageous and visionary leader, who had no time for pretense and so he expressed this wish at different fora in both public and private. All was with one conviction and implicit confidence in me to carry on the torch of accelerated development which he lit first in 2017.