2024: Police Arrested, Prosecuted 2,489 Suspects For Various Offences In Enugu, Sokoto, Yobe, FCT; Recovered Arms

The Nigeria Police Force said its officials arrested and prosecuted not less than 2,489 robberies, murder, kidnap and other suspects in Enugu, Sokoto, Yobe states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in the outgone year 2024.

This figure which was contained in the reports of the various commands Commissioners of Police review of year 2024 performances, added that during the year under review, several arms and ammunition were recovered and several kidnap victims rescued.

According to the Sokoto State Police Command, a total of 575 suspects were arrested for various crimes and 142 items including weapons were recovered in 2024.

A statement by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Musa, said the suspects comprised those involved in culpable homicide, rape, vandalism, drug abuse, theft, fraud, animal rustling and robbery.

According to him, the 142 items recovered included a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) with six rounds of live ammunition, nine AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and 341 rounds of live ammunition.

He said; “Today, I can confidently say that we have made significant progress in reducing these crimes to the barest minimum.”

He commended the state government for donating 34 Toyota Hilux vehicles and other support to the Larry Popo command for effective operations.

“We also received one Toyota Hilux and five Hunter motorcycles from the Force Headquarters in Abuja. These have been deployed to areas of need, enhancing the command’s operational capabilities,” Musa said.

Also presenting his report for the year 2024, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, said the command apprehended no fewer than 1,072 criminal suspects in the state in 2024.

He said the number comprised 130 robbery suspects, 100 kidnappers, 55 murder suspects and 111 other suspects for unlawful possession of firearms.

According to the commissioner, 226 suspects involved in cultism and 450 others linked to various crimes such as burglary, stealing and fraud were also arrested in 2024.

“Furthermore, about 100 kidnapped or abducted victims were rescued. “Items recovered included over 200 firearms, including 21 AK-47 rifles, one submachine gun and one G-3 rifle; 1,863 rounds of ammunition and 124 vehicles comprising cars, tricycles and motorcycles.”

The police boss in the statement expressed gratitude to the government and people of the state for their sustained support to the police.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, thje Commissioner of Police who was represented by the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, said it arraigned 388 suspects over various criminal offences in the territory in 2024 out of which it secured 128 convictions.

Adeh said that 38 suspects were arraigned over kidnapping with 21 convictions. According to her, out of 16 “onechance” robbery cases, 11 convictions were secured.

She said there were also 32 homicide cases in which the command recorded eight convictions and 178 fraud cases where 58 convictions obtained in addition to 19 cultism cases where it secured 11 convictions.

She said that 26 suspects were arraigned over burglary with eight convictions while there were 21 car theft cases where 11 convictions were obtained.

She further said 58 suspects were arraigned over police misconduct with no convictions recorded. The FCT police spokesperson said a total of 1,426 cases reported to the Command in 2024 under review led to the apprehension of 1,077 suspects.

Adeh said 104 cases reported over kidnapping led to the arrest of 216 suspects. She said the command recorded 268 reported armed robbery cases with 132 suspects arrested Adding that out of 263 “one chance” cases reported, 71 suspects were apprehended even as 32 cybercrime cases were reported leading to the arrest of 15 suspects.

This, she said, was in addition to 68 reported homicide cases with 78 arrests, adding that 73 burglary cases were reported to the command which led to the arrest of 20 suspects.

Similarly, 385 fraud cases were reported resulting to the arrest of 422 suspects while 38 cultism cases reported following which the command made 59 arrests. She said 376 firearms including 13 AK-47 magazines and 187 rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

Adeh further said the sum of N36.85 million was recovered from kidnap suspects and N68.55 mil – lion from armed robbery suspects, among other achievements.

The Yobe State Police Commissioner, Mr Garba Ahmed, said the State Police Command successfully investigated and prosecuted 454 criminal cases in the state in 2024.

The Commissioner, represented by the command’s Spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, said, 116 other criminal cases and 17 unnatural offences are under investigation.

He said within the period under review, there was a significant decrease in armed robbery, kidnapping, and homicide.

Abdulkarim said a massive reduction was also recorded in minor crimes such as theft, burglary, cheating and farmers/herders conflicts.

