2024 Poetry Competition Winner To Get N250,000

The 2024 poetry challenge organised by Zacchaeus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML) has said the winner of the competition will go home with N250,000.

The founder of the group Ifeoma Esiri said this at a news conference yesterday in Lagos. According to her, the brains behind ZODML, while sharing insights on the ‘Poetry Challenge’, the competition has the tendency to awaken the creative process in the students.

She said after the screening by the judges, the first runner-up will go home with N150,000, the second runner-up N100 and the fourth runner-up will go home with N50,000 each.

Esiri said: “The long list of poems shows that poetry can inspire and uplift, reminding us of our capacity to overcome adversity and find the rainbows after the storm in life. “Last year we had seven hundred and 91 entries from 96 institutions from 34 states.”

