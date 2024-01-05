2024 Pilgrimage: Pilgrims To Pay N3m – NCPC

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has released the cost and breakdown ahead of the 2023/2024 main pilgrimage to Rome and Greece.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director and Head of Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka, on Friday.

According to the statement, a letter dated December 28, 2023, addressed to the Chairmen and Secretaries of all the States Christian Pilgrims Welfare Boards said the commencement date for the exercise is slated for the end of this month.

The commission in the letter puts “the pilgrimage cost to Rome and Greece at N3,000,000 per pilgrim.”

It noted that “the amount covers return flight, hotel accommodation, three-course meal per day, and tours of holy sites in both Rome and Greece in Executive luxurious buses for six nights and seven days,” stressing however that the cost is not inclusive of pilgrims travelling allowances.”

The commission urged the states that had previously paid for Israel and Jordan to work on making up the difference to participate in the pilgrimage to Rome and Greece.

“The commission enjoin states and private pilgrims to make payments before services are rendered on or before the last day of January 2024,” the statement added.