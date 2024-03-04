2024: PDP Stands Better Chance To Win Ondo Election – Ajayi

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Ajayi has said the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stands a better chance to win November 16 governorship election in the State if all the gladiators in the party are united.

Ajayi who declared interest in the PDP’s ticket on Monday said the intercene war over who gets among the deluge of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants and the lack of performance by the government would give the opposition the leeway to clinch the governorship seat.

Also, he said he is the most experienced among the aspirants of the PDP having served as Chairman of local government, House of Representatives member and as the Deputy Governor to late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu during his first term in office.

Speaking in Akure, the State capital at a media parley, Ajayi said he has the capacity and experience to keep ‘everybody busy’ if elected as governor in the State.

He said he understood how to run the state without relying on monthly allocation from the federation account and would build infrastructure in the riverine communities to attract investors to the area as well as decongest Lagos State.

Ajayi explained that the planned railway to link Kogi State would reduce the number of heavy duty trucks on the highway.

He, however, said he would remain in the PDP if the primary election fixed for April 25 were conducted in a transparent manner.

His words “I understand how Ondo State can be governed and everybody will be happy. I understand what we need to revive the economy of this state.

“I understand how to run the state without relying on federal government allocation. I can prove it to anybody. I understand where there is money in Ondo State.

“I understand how our elderly people can get what they are due for after retirement. I know how to engage the youths. I know how to secure the society and I know that the economic activity of Ondo is best in the construction of road to link the riverine areas.

“If we do that, we will decongest Lagos State. What they have in Lagos is a small portion of what we have in Ondo State. We have the longest coastline in the West Africa. We don’t need port Ondo for now. Private investors will come and build the Port if necessary infrastructures were put in place.

“What we need is to construct road to the sea. Agagu started it and the road terminated at Ugbonla. By now that road would have been taken to Ayetoro.

“If that road has been constructed You will see more development and investors will invade Ondo State. Lagos State will be decongested. Somebody will come and build the Port. What is the business of Ondo to build seaport? We need the enabling environment for private investors to take over. We will continue to enjoy a safe economy.

“The PDP is better than the APC. We cannot at this time fail our people. The press should enlighten the people to vote right. We knew how much was a bag rice before and we know how much they are selling it now. We are tired. We need to change the system. We need to try another government.

‘I read that they want to establish another university in this state. Can we run about five universities? I want us to have a better Ondo State. We are not surprise seeing people drifting from one party to another.

“We must change the narrative by having a government that knows how to unlock potentials in the state. How do we make use of the natural virgin environment God has given to us. We will open our coastal areas in Ondo State.

“I will construct rail from the riverine areas to Kogi State to link the federal government rail. We have the money. I will revive all dead factories in the state like the Oluwa glass factory.

“The raw materials are still there. We should be able to generate our electricity. I understand what can be done in Ondo to revive the state and make everybody busy.”

Speaking on the planned consensus candidate in the PDP, Ajayi said all the aspirants would have to agree on who pick as the candidate before consensus arrangement can work.

According to him, “Consensus can work if all the aspirants agreed to it. If one said no, then there is no consensus. All of us must agree without a dissenting voice. It is when the party starts selling forms you know the real aspirants. Let us wait and see how many persons will obtain the form. I am above 50 and not desperate.

“I do not think the PDP will not promote transparency. They will not compromise. Once I enter and loose out in a transparent manner, I will support who emerges as the candidate. If it is not transparent, we will protest.”