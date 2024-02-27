2024: PDP Considers Consensus Candidate In Ondo

Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and members of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have met with seven of the eight aspirants of the party with the possibility of adopting consensus in the choice of candidate for the November 16 governorship election in the State.

Eight aspirants including former Deputy Governor, Alfred Agboola Ajayi, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, Adeolu Akinwunmi, Abayomi Sheba, Bosun Arebuwa, Prince John Ola Mafo and Hon Kolade Victor Akinjo have signified interest in the ticket of the PDP.

Mimiko, who is the leader of the PDP in the State held a marathon meeting with members of the NWC and the aspirants and asked them to interact with each other and looked at the possibility of consensus instead of going for primary to select candidates for the party.

Speaking after the end of the meeting, Ebiseeni said the option of consensus would help the party and prevent rancour and litigation that usually trail the outcome of the party primary.

The Secretary of Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba Socio-political group disclosed that the aspirant who will fly the flag of the PDP at the polls would be determined by the party and would be accepted by party members as well as the people of the state.

His words “As we have predicted, about two weeks ago, we issued a statement that the PDP is set to produce the next governor of Ondo State.

“In realisation of that, all the aspirants, at least eight of us now, have been called together by leaders of our party, the former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, the State Working Committee, the Chairman of the Elders’ Committee, and all the aspirants, including our representatives at the Ondo State House of Assembly, to engender a rancour-free primary.

“The first step that the leaders are selling to us as aspirants is to see the possibility of a consensus. That is what is being sold to us.

“I am happy to say that you will hear from the party itself what resolutions have been reached, but I want to assure you that in the fullness of time, the PDP is going to come out with a candidate that all of us will rally around. He will be seen not only by opponents but also by the people of Ondo State as having all it takes to run this state.”

In his remark, Ajayi stated that the guidelines of the party would be duly considered in the emergence of the candidate.

Ajayi, who maintained that he would rally support for any of the aspirants that emerged, stated, “There is nothing special about our meeting today; it is a normal party meeting. In every political party, anytime there is a contest like this, the party should be able to interact with its aspirants, and that is what the PDP is trying to do.

“In every contest, there is always a laid-down procedure, and you also know that PDP is an organised party, and I am sure the party will go through it to the letter.

“We will discuss and see how we can arrive at a consensus, but in the event, we are not able to achieve that, then we go straight to the party’s guidelines, and whoever emerges, all of us have agreed to work together.

Another aspirant, Akingboye, said, “For the first time, all the aspirants in Ondo State under the PDP have all agreed to come together to work as one, but we still have some that are trying to prove stubborn, but I believe with our leader’s intervention, we will definitely come together for us to work together.

“We are going to work on a consensus candidate, and that is what the party has agreed to. I also advised them that party supremacy is very important. One of the reasons we are focusing on a consensus candidate is to avoid wastage of resources.”

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kennedy Peretei said the Acting State Chairman, Basorun Tola Alabere assured the aspirants that, the party is desirous of a consensus arrangement for picking a standard bearer but if that fails, the party would organise a free, fair and transparent party primary.