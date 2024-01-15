2024: PDP Chieftain Dumps Party In Ondo

The former Special Assistant to the immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on New Media, Mr Allen Sowore has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Sowore, who was a former Adviser to the former Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, and Director of Media and Publicity in Ondo South Senatorial District during the 2023 General Election said he dumped the PDP because of the crisis rocking the party in the State.

In his letter to the Chairman, PDP, Apoi Ward ll – Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government of the State, Sowore said his decision was a result of the forthcoming governorship election and crisis rocking the PDP.

The letter titled “Resignation of Membership from the PDP” said, “I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This decision comes as a precursor to the upcoming off-cycle election in Ondo State.

“After careful consideration, I believe it is time for a change in my political direction. This change is largely motivated by the persistent internal disputes within the PDP, which I find increasingly concerning.

“I appreciate your understanding and support regarding this decision. Thank you for the opportunities and experiences I have gained during my time with the party.”