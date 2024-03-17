2024: PDP Aspirant Donates N9m To Party

Ahead of April 25 fixed for primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a governorship aspirant, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye has donated #9 million to the 18 local governments area of Ondo State.

This gesture, he said was a move to revitalise the party and position it for a comeback in the State ahead of November 16 governorship election in the State.

The fund, the top contender for the PDP’s ticket said was meant for the 203 political wards and unit structures to facilitate meetings, mobilisation and administrative activities of the party.

Akingboye who is currently on a tour of the three senatorial districts, released the funds through the leadership of the party in each senatorial district.

Speaking during strategic meetings with stakeholders from Ondo Central and North Senatorial districts, comprising the State executives, senatorial executives, Local Government Chairmen and prominent party leaders in Akure and Owo respectively, Akingboye urged them to effectively utilise the funds to revitalize the PDP and reclaim its rightful place in the leadership of the state.

While appreciating the loyalty, consistency and commitment of the stakeholders to the development of the PDP, the aspirant assured them that the gesture would continue until the party wins the governorship seat. He encouraged the party leaders to remain focused and optimistic as efforts intensify in the journey ahead.

The aspirant stated that this move was just the tip of the iceberg as he has numerous plans in the pipeline for the PDP and the betterment of the people of the State.

