2024: OYSIEC Commences Screening Of Candidates

Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), on Tuesday, commenced a screening exercise for candidates of registered political parties, as part of its preparations for the conduct of the April 27, 2024, Local Government Council elections in the state.

While speaking at the OYSIEC Headquarters, Agodi–Gate, Ibadan, the Chairman of the Commission, Aare Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, (SAN), said the exercise was meant to identify political parties by the list of candidates vying for chairmanship and councillorship seats earlier forwarded to the commission by each party.

Olagunju explained that necessary arrangements have been made by the commission to ensure equal level playground for all the political parties and their Candidates.

He noted that the screening schedule was based on a number of candidates presented by political parties, saying that parties with the lowest number of candidates are top of the list. He described the relationship between OYSIEC and political parties as fantastic, affirming that 18 registered political parties in the state are participating in the screening exercise.

”Screening of candidates starts today and will end 10th November, 2023. We have given political parties notice of the screening, we have some political parties who are not fully represented and some were fully represented.

“We are currently attending to political parties with the lowest candidates, parties with the highest candidates, parties like Labour Party, PDP, APC which are fully represented will be attended to towards the end of the exercise”, he said.