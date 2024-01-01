2024: Osun Poise For Better Days – Adeleke

…Itemizes achievements in the last one year

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has assured residents of the state of more dividends of democracy.

The Governor, who opened up on challenges and progress of governance, however, itemized multiple achievements of his administration within the space of one year.

In a statewide address delivered on Monday, Adeleke expressed appreciation for the mass support and high approval ratings he enjoyed among the populace.

He posited that he and his team are challenged to expand the delivery of good governance across the sectors of the state.

“Our administration has big ambitions to develop our dear state. We seek to bridge the developmental gap, by combining human and physical development. We are in a hurry to achieve both human and capital growth. My people, it is achievable. It is doable.

“In the new year, we will refocus attention on cushioning current economic hardship while at the same time building the state economic base. Both goals are achievable as we have demonstrated in the last year.

“We seek your continued support to achieve our common agenda for collective prosperity. We promise to continue to be a listening and responsive administration, a government of the people, by the people and for the people”, Mr Governor reassured the people of the state.

The State Governor told the people that his “dream is for an Osun economy that gradually moves away from its civil service status to a modern agro-industrial based, creative industry focussed economy”, stressing that such “diversification with a functioning cargo/commercial airport will grow Osun as an export-oriented economy as well as a global tourist destination, being the host of important Yoruba cultural assets.

According to the Governor, “We remain firmly focussed on the Five Point Agenda under which you, Osun people, elected us into office.

“We reaffirm our faith in the principles guiding the five-point agenda which are transparency and accountability, open government, localisation, responsive leadership and attunement to citizens’ aspirations”