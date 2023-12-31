2024: Osun Assembly Speaker Predicts Brighter Future

…urges Osun residents to keep hope alive

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adewale Olumide Egbedun has urged Indigenes and residents of Osun State to be resolute in prayers for the progress of the state at all times.

Speaking in his New Year message, the Speaker appreciated God for His protection and preservation over families, friends well-wishers and the generality of people, with calls for greater blessings for the state in the coming year.

According to the statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Olamide Tiamiyu, the Speaker, prayed to God to grant the state Assembly the wisdom to navigate the affairs of the state to greater heights.

Egbedun predicted a brighter future for Osun State in the year 2024 and expressed gratitude to the people for their support and commitment to the state government.

He pledged the state legislature’s commitment to the state government’s success under the leadership of His Excellency, Sen. Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

According to him, “New Year is a time to thank God for past blessings and benefits received in the previous year and an opportunity to set goals with confidence in God for manifestation.”

He added, “I am confident that with prayers and renewed dedication, we will achieve more greatness for our dear state in 2024”

The speaker charged the people to keep hope alive in the New Year, with confidence that “better days are here again for our State”.

Speaker Egbedun advocates a moderate celebration in solemn meditation for the peace and progress of Osun state.