2024 Oscars: John Cena Goes Naked To Present ‘Best Costume Award’

Popular wrestler, John Cena has stirred reactions online following his stage performance at the 96th Oscars Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 46-year-John WWE star made headlines for storming the stage naked to present an award at the 2024 Oscars.

The actor was summoned by host Jimmy Kimmel, who mentioned the 50th anniversary of a streaker named Robert Opel dashing onto the stage during the ceremony, interrupting late actor-presenter David Niven.

Kimmel called out the actor on stage with the phrase, “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?

‘I said, can you imagine if – a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn’t that be crazy?

Cena entered the stage walking sideways with the envelope for Best Costume Design concealing his manhood. “Costumes are so important—possibly the most important thing,” he remarked.

Kimmel took over when he finally admitted he couldn’t open the envelope.

Later, Cena covered herself with gold curtains and gave the statuette to Holly Waddington, the costume designer for Poor Things.