2024: Ondo South Must Produce Akeredolu’s Successor- Akinwumi

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Adeolu Akinwumi has said the Ondo South senatorial district must produce the successor of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu when the tenure expires in February 2025.

Akinwumi said with Dr Olusegun Mimiko, who has completed his eight-year tenure as the governor is from Ondo Central senatorial district, and Akeredolu from the North senatorial district completing his eight-year tenure, the next zone to produce the governor should be South.

Speaking with reporters when declaring his intention to run for the governorship of the State under the platform of PDP, Akinwumi said the South Senatorial district must have the right of first refusal before other aspirants from other zones show interest in the governorship seat.

Akinwumi who said his focus would be the development of the economy said the Deepsea Port approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari for the state cannot come on board until the governor takes active steps to realise it.

He said his administration, if he emerges as the winner of the ticket of his party and in the governorship election, would take the state from being a civil-service state to an industrialized state.

Akinwumi, who is the first aspirant to declare his interest in the platform of PDP in the state stated that it was high time stakeholders took up their responsibilities in placing the state on the right footing.

He declared that the state needed a leader who was familiar with the yearnings of the people and how to fix the challenges.

His words “The time is now to take up our roles and responsibilities in the business of Ondo state. I am so much in a hurry to chase out the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration because the party is a party of confusing people who have conflicting ideologies, and lack direction and focus.

“We need a leader like me who understands the people with their orientation and culture in this state. As a party (PDP) we are fully much on the ground, but it only appears to the public that the system has been hibernated. The PDP is fully on the ground to participate in the forthcoming local government election.

“Every bonafide indigene of this state has the legitimate right to

vying for any political office once you have the requirements for the position. This time around I made bold to say that with the way things are in Ondo state, coming from its historical perspective, I believe it is the turn of the Southern Senatorial District to produce the next Governor of Ondo State.

“I want to tell you today that I have consistently, meticulously developed myself in terms of capacity for this office. It is not an accidental aspiration. For me, I have lived with the people, talked to them and I know what they want and I’m in the best position to provide solutions to their problems.”

Speaking on how to develop the economy of the state if elected as the governor of the state, the PDP chieftain explained that it would take determination for anyone to make the licence granted to the state government to build and operate the deep sea port in Araromi, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Akinwumi said “On the Deep Seaport, the license remains only as useful as it is on that piece of paper unless there is a deliberate conscious effort to put it into good use. And I have said that the reason why I want to be the next governor of Ondo State is to solve the major problems of this state.

“I have just two agendas. One is to create an economy for Ondo State because Ondo State has no economy. There would be a mass exodus of the productive line of the state out of the state.

“Anybody who means well for this state must be able to take bold steps at creating a robust and viable economy for the state.

“Health, education and infrastructure require policy refinement in this state. For me, the first thing that needs to be done is to address the issue of the economy. In building a robust, stable, and viable economy, there is a lot to it.

“I am the only aspirant within the PDP that has signified interest to contest the governorship race. Ondo State should prepare to have a dramatic governor on a positive side because I am a dramatic person and I have the creative energy to make things happen.”