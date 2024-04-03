2024 Olympics Qualifiers: S’Falcons Coach Insists S’Africa Can’t Stop Nigeria

The Super Falcon coach, Randy Waldrum has hailed his team’s current performance as a “generational team” with the potential to become one of the world’s best.

New Telegraph reports that the team is focused on qualifying for the Paris Olympics, a feat they haven’t achieved in a long time.

Waldrum praised the talent and depth of the team, which was evident in their performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia. “We can continue to move on and be a major player on the world stage,” he said, expressing confidence in his players’ abilities.

The Super Falcons are preparing for a crucial playoff against Banyana Banyana, the defending African champions. Despite acknowledging South Africa’s individual talent and organization, Waldrum remains confident.

“They have a lot of individual talent up front, where they are dangerous and the coach has them very organized. But I have a lot of confidence in my players,” he remarked.

The nine-time African champions will be without defenders Ashleigh Plumptre and Tosin Demehin, both regulars at last year’s World Cup. However, Waldrum is optimistic about the depth of the squad and believes they have capable options to fill the void.

The first leg of the Paris Olympics playoff will kick off at 5 pm on Friday inside the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, with the return leg in Pretoria five days later.

This match represents a significant step in the Super Falcons’ journey to global recognition.