2024 Olympics: D’Tigress Drawn Against Canada, Australia, France

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, has been placed in a tough group for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The draw took place on Tuesday at Patrick Beaumann’s residence in Switzerland, which placed D’Tigress in Group B alongside Canada, Australia, and the host country, France.

The ranking of the other teams is higher than that of D’Tigress, with Australia in third place, Canada in fifth place, and France in seventh place, while D’Tigress is ranked twelfth in the world. D’Tigress had already lost a match to France in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This is the third time that D’Tigress has qualified for the Olympic Games, having previously participated in Athens 2004 and Tokyo 2020.