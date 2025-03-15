2024: NSML Handles 200 Ships, Achieves 13m Man-Hours Without LTI – Ahmed

Share

The NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) has disclosed that even as its target is to load an LNG vessel per day at its facility in Bonny Island, it loaded 200 in 2024, saying it performed well last year, even as it achieved 13 million man-hours without a Lost Time Injury (LTI).

Disclosing this during the 2024 NSML Performance Recognition and Awards held recently in Bonny, Rivers State, the Managing Director/CEO of NSML, Abdulkadir Ahmed, disclosed that 2024 was also the best year for the company in terms of profitability and reliability.

His words: “It was a watershed year. In terms of HSE, it was one of our best years. We were able to exceed 13 million man-hours without an LTI in 2024.

“It was also a watershed year in terms of operational performance, both on our vessels, at the terminal, and our various work locations.

“Operationally, we were able to exceed our best days when it comes to reliability and availability. But most importantly, it was also a watershed year in terms of our profitability. 2024 was our best year since inception when it comes to reliability.

“All of this wouldn’t have been achieved without the hard work and dedication of all our people. And I underline all our people. All our people are not just those on our payroll, but all our people are essentially everybody associated with what we do, our staff and our partners,” he said.

Ahmed further said that the company’s operational performance last year further shows what really what can be achieved if “we all work together, collaborate together, but most importantly, keep our eyes on the ball.”

He appreciated everybody that has really contributed to what has been a wonderful year for the company; even as he disclosed that it was an opportunity to recognize the company’s partners, “because what we do wouldn’t be possible without those partners working hand-in-hand with us, buying into our vision and buying into what we’ve decided we want to deliver.

“And so, to name just a few, all the government agencies, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Department of State Services (DSS), and all the relevant agencies that have worked with us, we want to say a big thank you for all that you do.”

Ahmed stated that the company’s high achievement last year basically entails that “we have to go back and do the same. As we’ve always said in NSML, our strategic imperative still remains to be safe, to be reliable, but most importantly, to create value.”

“And I’m absolutely certain that if we continue to work together, if we continue to keep our eyes on the ball, but most importantly continue to support one another, pushing the boundaries of operational excellence, we will be safe, we will be reliable, and we will create value for all our stakeholders,” he said.

