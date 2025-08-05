2024 NLNG Award-Winner, Others Canvass More Investment In Reading

The convener of Reading Café, Mrs Lechi Eke; 2024 Winner of the Nigeria LNG Limited sponsored Nigeria Prize for Literature, Olubunmi Familoni; and other stakeholders, have canvased more investments in reading and other literary activities.

This is as they appealed to the three tiers of government and corporate organisations to invest more in reading, as well as critical and creative writing as potent strategies to addressing youth restiveness, insecurity and boost national development.

The other stakeholders are Associate Professor at University of Lagos (UNILAG), Prof Nurayn Fola Alimi and Deputy Director, Library, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Dr Favour Okafor.

They stated that more investment in literary activities would encourage young Nigerians to be positively engaged and reduce the propensity for indulgence in crimes and other anti-social activities, including insecurity.

Also, they noted that many young Nigerians are intellectually gifted, technologically savvy, dynamic, vibrant and energetic, adding that these positive values should be well harnessed and facilitated for their individual advancement and national growth.

But, they, however, warned against drug abuse, as such menace poses great dangers to the perpetrators and the society at large. They spoke during the 10th anniversary of Reading Café 2025, which was organised by Finishedwork Enterprises in collaboration with the National Association of Students of English and Literary Studies.

The event, which was supported by the United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Quramo Ujeme Media Services Limited, also featured poems presentations and drama, panel sessions and other literary activities. Eke, who is of Finished work Enterprises called for efforts to improve reading culture among students, acknowledging the negative impacts of social media and other inventions on the students.

She said efforts should be intensified to make the students focus on the positive benefits of the inventions, even as she added that reading develops the mind, nurtures the readers to be good citizens, and by extension, creates a better society.

Eke, therefore, urged corporate organisations and the government to invest more in education and reading, even as she harped on creative writing as one of the strategies to sharpen the intellect of students and other young people.

She further explained that the Reading Café, which entered its 10th edition in the series, was one of her strategies to encourage reading culture, get young people more intellectually busy and to avoid indulgence in unwholesome conducts and activities.

While lauding UBA, other corporate organisations, individuals, friends, relatives and Christian organisations for supporting the Reading café programme, Eke also commended the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo and his wife, Bishop Peace Okonkwo for their constant prayers for the success of intellectual venture. On his part, Familoni said encouraging reading could be also another way of trying to address social issues such as drug addiction, hooliganism, and insecurity.