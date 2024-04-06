2024 NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival holds May 31

National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has unveiled activities leading to the celebration of this year’s grand finale of 2024 NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival, which is scheduled to hold on May 31 at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja. It is the fourth edition of the annual food fiesta, which debuted in 2020 by NIHOTOUR as a platform to improve the gastronomic service skills-set of personnel working in Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sectors. The Festival is a masterpiece of gastronomy tourism that attracts over 5, 000 visitors and tourists.

With the theme; Sustainable Food Production from Farm to Table, the festival this year, according to a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the institute, Joesef Karim, ‘‘will witness exhibition of Nigerian foods and beverages by NIHOTOUR from the six-geopolitical zones, exhibition of international cuisines by foreign missions in Nigeria and exhibition of signature foods by leading chefs and restaurant franchises in the country.

‘‘There will also be display of international best practices in cuisines presentation and foods handling. Tourists and visitors at the Gastronomy Festival are allowed to freely sample all exhibited foods, while be2ing serenaded with Nigerian music and eclectic cultural entertainment.

‘‘As part of the 2024 Gastronomy Festival activities, there will be live Cake Decoration competition among culinary schools in Nigeria. The event, no doubt, will provide an avenue for major stakeholders in the Food and Beverage Industry to showcase their services and engage with the guests in a relaxed and fun- filled atmosphere. Its further stated, ‘‘The 2024 NIHOTOUR Gastronomy Festival will be rounded-off in the evening with live musical performances by leading Nigerian artists at a Gala & Award Night where NIHOTOUR will induct new ‘Fellows of the Institute’ for their outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the Hospitality and Tourism sectors in Nigeria.