2024: Nigerians Shouldn’t Be Carried Away By Quack Prophecies – Dr. Ilechukwu

National Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and General Overseer of Charismatic Renewal Ministries Worldwide, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on failed prophecies, the wave of New Year prophecies, 2024 outlook, why Christians should be discerning, why government should make favourable policies for economic acceleration over the complaint of the outnumbering of factories by churches

There were reactions recently on Pope’s reported approval of same-sex marriage blessings?

The Pope is not Christ and not the head of Christianity in the world, he is only the head of a denomination which is the Catholic Church. I strongly doubt if the Pope will say that, if it is true he said that he is only speaking for himself and his denomination, he is not speaking for the body of Christ globally. The Bible is clear on that, marriage is between a man and a woman and it is sacrosanct. The Bible is not open to editing, you do not edit the Bible to suit you whether you are a Bishop, and the word of God is eternally settled in heaven. Not an iota of that word will go unfulfilled. I do not respect the position of the Pope and I strongly believe he was misquoted.

What if he was not misquoted or what do you think may be the impact on the church?

It cannot affect any person or church that is bible based. If he was not misquoted it will only massage the ego of those out to destroy the faith but they will fail because God commands us to contend for the faith that was once delivered to the saints. Same-sex marriage is not part of the faith. I do even think the Catholic Bishops will accept what the Pope reportedly said because being born again is not by position. No true Christian will tolerate that; as he or she is one that has placed absolute trust in Christ, baptised and led by the Holy Spirit. If the Pope is led by the Holy Spirit he won’t say what he said.

Some are worried over the lowering of Christian values and the fate of Christianity especially in places where church buildings have been taken over by malls or clubs?

Humans are susceptible to temptations or evil desires. The Bible says the heart of man is evil and desperately wicked. It is possible for the devil to tempt some people and they will fall. When they fall to the temptation they water down Christian doctrines but the truth is that nobody can destroy Christian values. Yes, people can buy abandoned church buildings and convert to whatever they like that does not mean Christianity is going under. It simply means that cultural Christianity is coming under question but authentic spiritual Christianity is blossoming all over the place.

It is reported that churches outnumber factories in Nigeria and that churches sit on some lands that should have been factories, which seem worrisome due to the economic situation in the country. What is your view?

We do not have enough churches yet so I am praying God will raise men and women who will plant more churches and harvest more souls for God. Some people are called to plant churches and some people are called to build factories. With the government creating a good economic environment people will build factories. It is not the mandate of churches to build factories, it is the mandate of the government to create enabling environment to enable business people to build factories and create employment.

Some argue that countries who do not have the number of churches present in Nigeria are far doing better economically. How do you see this?

Is it the church that determines whether people will do well economically or not? That is completely out of the spectrum of the church ministry. It is the responsibility of the government. Go to those countries. The governments have good economic policies that encourages investment and economic development. In Nigeria do we have such policies? How many companies have come to Nigeria to establish and through our non- sensical tax laws we drive them away? Is cheaper to go from Heathrow in UK to New York than to come from Heathrow to Nigeria. Why? It is because of the corruption in the system in Nigeria.

They introduced all kind of law and taxes to frustrate people. Money that will end up in the pockets of greedy individuals. It is the government that will create the rule of law not the church. Any country that does not have rule of law should not expect the citizens to do well. In a country where the highest leader break laws and bribe their ways into positions. Put the blame at the feet of the government, I do not take that blame at all. There are churches that build schools and hospitals which form part of employment and economic empowerment. The church should not in any way be blamed for the economic situation of the country.

Many described this year’s Christmas as a not too merry one because of the hike in prices of goods and services. As some have also described this administration as the worse due to the economic situation. How do you feel?

It is horrible, everybody is feeling it including me. I am finding it difficult to buy rice because I buy rice for my community every December. This time around I am thinking of how to get the money because things are extremely expensive. Look at the massive land space that if the government has intelligent agricultural policy we will be able to produce enough food to feed Africa. Today we are not doing so, everybody is running to Lagos and Abuja for foreign exchange. Talking about the current administration, as far as I am concerned the administration does not exist.

But don’t you think everyone is in this together?

We are but I have chosen to be immune and completely indifferent. I do not know what they are doing and I do not want to know. Let the government stay till the end of its tenure so as the proper government can take over.

The result of the last election some have observed did not go the way of the church reason for the indifference, though some persons have asked that the church co operate with the administration to work. What is your view?

Have they invited us or will the church impose itself on the government? They have to realise that there’s a need for the church to help thereby extending an olive branch to us and asked us to come advise them. But they have not done so they need to be proactive about it.

There is still the argument over the celebration of Christmas in some churches…

We celebrate Christmas, the Christmas as done today is not biblical. But someone as big as Jesus, his birthday should be celebrated. Even if Jesus was not born on December 25, it is wise for the church to have chosen a date in the year to intercept the end of the year and a beginning of a new year to celebrate a big person like Jesus who has a global influence. Also it is a good choice as it enables people to reflect and strategise for the New Year. Even if December 25 is not in the Bible nor commanded by God, even if it is not a sin if somebody does not celebrate it but it is worth celebrating.

Has God given you the outlook for 2024?

2024 is going to be a year of mighty blessings, what God is saying is that it is a year we will experience beyond limit, we are going to go beyond limitations. Every human being who wants to work hard will experience beyond limitations blessing whereby nothing will be impossible. A year of unprecedented possibilities and breakthroughs. We should look towards the year with optimism and boundless joy because we will have every reason to rejoice.

With the New Year comes several prophecies and some are observed to have failed. What is your view on New Year prophecies, outlooks and supposed failed prophecies?

There are authentic and quack prophecies. Majority of what is out there on social media are quack prophecies. Authentic prophecies come to pass that is what the Bible says while quack prophecies do not come to pass, so everyone must be discerning, don’t take what anybody says simply because he calls himself a man of God. Take things because the Spirit of God tells you is right. Discernment is key.

Any word for the government in making 2024 better for the citizens?

I do not believe in your government. Nothing to share with the government

How about your message to the people?

Everybody should keep hope alive. We are passing through the valley of death but we are not going to remain there. That we are passing through it means that we are in transition. One day we will get out of the tunnel and enter our