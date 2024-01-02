2024 New Beginning Of Quality Service Delivery To Aba People – Wogu

The Mayor of Aba South Local Government Area, Chief Uche Wogu has said that to him, 2024 is more than a mere New Year, but it is rather a beginning for quality service delivery to the residents of the Council Area.

Wogu who began the New Year celebration by sending tractors to begin the immediate clearing of some abandoned areas within the Council Area Secretariat said that he will never relent in providing dividends of democracy within the capacity of his position to Aba people.

The Mayor frowned at the current condition of the Aba South Local Government Area Secretariat which he described as a government that has become an eyesore and must be restored to a better glory than it was in its earlier glorious days.

He said that a Local Government Area Secretariat that harbours the prestigious and ancient Aba Town Hall deserves a better environment than what is currently available and vowed to make it a befitting place for everyone in the city.

Wogu called on the residents of the city to see Aba as a work in progress where all hands must be on deck to restore, improve and make the city more conducive for everyone.

He called for change of attitude, approach and eschewing of unhealthy and bad behaviour that are inimical to sound policies and capable of causing retardation of good government developmental strategies from Governor Alex Otti.

“We are not relenting in providing the dividends of democracy to Ndi Aba. We are committed to working for Ndi Aba round the clock, holiday or no holiday.

“I appeal to the Ndi Aba to do their bit by supporting Dr Alex Otti in restoring, rebuilding and regenerating Aba.

“In 2024 Abia will witness unprecedented development in all areas. Aba is very dear to our dear Governor Dr Alex Otti and he has promised to commence work on Ohanku and Obohia roads this January.

“This would bring joy and happiness to the hundreds of thousands of residents of these areas. We are proud to be associated with Dr Alex Otti. We are proud to have him as our Governor and for once since the restoration of democracy in 1999, we are proud to be Abians,” he said