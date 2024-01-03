2024: Nasarawa PDP Urges Residents To Embrace Peace, Unity

The Nasarawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has urged residents of the state to prioritize unity and peaceful coexistence.

The was as the opposition party stated the importance of remaining steadfast and committed to fostering peace and harmony.

The state PDP Chairman, Francis Orogu, in a press statement released in Lafia, stated the need for residents to avoid all forms of bitterness, anger, and provocations that could potentially lead to violence.

He said the appeal is particularly significant given the prevailing security challenges confronting the state.

“As we have moved into the new year 2024, and awaiting the Supreme Court’s governorship election judgment, we must put behind us any action capable of breaching the unity and peace of the state,” Orogu stated.

The chairman drew attention to the power of unity and called on residents to refrain from encouraging disunity and religious sentiments.

He expressed optimism that the mandate given to the PDP’s governorship candidate for positive change in Nasarawa would be upheld by the Supreme Court in the interest of justice, equity, and fair play.

“We are confident of reclaiming our mandate at the Supreme Court because of the facts available, so we are calling on all our supporters to go about their daily activities peacefully,” Orogu added.

The PDP urged supporters to uphold the rule of law and exhibit a sense of responsibility, avoiding any actions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order.