2024 NAJA award to reflect shifting dynamics of auto industry –Organisers

As the 2024 Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) auto awards is set to hold in December, in Lagos, organisers have disclosed that this year’s award would reflect the shifting dynamics of the auto industry. The NAJA Auto Awards is a key event in Nigeria’s automotive calendar, celebrating the best vehicles, innovations, and industry figures that have shaped the current year. The awards honour the most exceptional achievements in design, technology, sustainability, and overall impact in the sector.

In a statement, NAJA highlighted that the awards are the result of months of thorough planning and collaboration with industry experts, ensuring the event remains a credible platform for recognizing the leaders in Nigeria’s fast-evolving automotive landscape. Theodore Opara, Chairman of the 2024 Auto Awards Committee, emphasized that the timing of this year’s ceremony is especially significant, as the industry is experiencing a rapid transformation, particularly in the areas of electric vehicles (EVs), compressed natural gas (CNG)- powered vehicles, and eco-friendly vehicle technology. “We’re incredibly excited to gather Nigeria’s top automotive minds and brands on December 11 to recognize the vehicles and individuals who have truly made an impact,” Opara said. “This year’s awards will reflect the shifting dynamics of the industry, particularly with the growing importance of electric and sustainable mobility solutions. Our aim is to shine a spotlight on the innovations that are driving Nigeria’s automotive sector into the future.” The NAJA Auto Awards will feature a variety of competitive categories, including Car of the Year, Truck of the Year, Best New Electric Vehicle, Luxury Brand of the Year, and Best Auto Tech Innovation. Other categories will recognize standout achievements in vehicle design, safety, and sustainability. Opara also pointed out that the selection process for the awards would be rigorous, with a panel of expert judges, including NAJA’s network of experienced automotive journalists, evaluating each nominee across several criteria, such as performance, innovation, environmental impact, and technological advancement.

Mike Ochonma, Chairman of NAJA, emphasized the dramatic shifts occurring within the industry. “The automotive world is changing at an unprecedented pace. From the rise of electric powertrains to CNG-powered vehicles, the 2024 awards will highlight the most forward-thinking products that are leading the charge in shaping the future of mobility in Nigeria,” said Ochonma. “We’re committed to ensuring that the awards recognize the true pioneers— those companies and vehicles pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks.” The event promises to be an evening of celebration, with special presentations and a showcase of some of the most notable nominees.

