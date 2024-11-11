2024 MTV Award: Tyla Wins Big As Burna Boy, Tems, Others Miss Out

Share

On Sunday, South African singer, Tyla won big at the 30th MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester, United Kingdom (UK), bagging three trophies.

New Telegraph reports that Tyla who was in competition with other Nigerian stars such as Asake, Tems, Rema, Burna Boy and Ayra Starr won the Best Afrobeats Artist award.

She also won the Best African Act gong, defeating Ayra Starr, Asake, DBN Gogo, TitoM & Yuppe and Diamond Platnumz.

Tyla won her third award for the night; Best R&B Artist ahead of American superstars Kehlani, SZA, Tinashe, Usher and Victoria Monét.

She wrapped up the beautiful night with an acoustic performance of her hit song ‘Water.’

However, Nigerian sensational singer, Ayra Starr lost all her four nominations – Best African Act, Best New Artist, Best Afrobeats Artist and Best Push.

Also, earlier this year, Tyla defeated Nigerian artists to win the maiden Best African Music Performance category at the Grammys. She also won the Best Afrobeats Artist category ahead of Nigerian artists at the 2024 MTV Music Video Awards.

