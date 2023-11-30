2024: More Crisis In Edo PDP, As Faction boycotts SEC Meeting

Ahead of the Edo 2024 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Primaries, the Legacy Coalition on Wednesday boycotted a State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting called by the party

The Legacy Coalition is a faction made up of members loyal to the National Vice Chairman South-South, Chief Dan Orbih and some members of the party that defected with Governor Godwin Obaseki from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020.

A statement issued by the State Secretary of the party, Hilary Otsu dated November 28, 2023, reads “Dear Edo PDP Leaders, it has come to my notice that a certain notice of meeting has been sent to Leaders of our Party. Kindly note that the Constitution empowers ONLY the Secretary of the Party to call meetings.

“This purported notice, carrying an unverifiable printed signature, is being circulated by mischief makers who intend to cause confusion and further divide the Party.

“I have not abdicated my responsibility to the party, so I advise you to ignore this invite as the Party will not take kindly to such acts of sabotage, going forward.”

But the PDP in a statement in Thursday signed by its Assistant Secretary, Luckson Ogedegbe said the party commenced registration of new members on Thursday, directing the State Working Committee to drive the timetable for the primary election.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

He said the decision was taken at a meeting of leaders of the party allover the state which had 89 out of the 120 expected.

He said key decisions were taken during exhaustive deliberations of issues affecting the party in the state.

The statement reads, “The SEC mandated the SWC to drive the time table of the coming Governorship primary as released by the NWC.

“The SEC mandated all ward chairmen to open the party registers in their various wards and commence the registration of new members starting 30th, November 2023

“The SEC mandated the SWC to direct any ward where registration does not start by Friday 1st December 2023, to open a new register

“The SEC directed that all ward registers must be submitted to the State Secretariat at 59 Airport road, Benin not later than the 6th of December 2023 for onward submission to the National Headquarters, Abuja

“The SEC directed that all activities of the party must be carried out in the various Ward party Secretariats. The SEC directed the SWC to set up committees in the LGAs and Wards to monitor the party registration exercise,” he added.