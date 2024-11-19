New Telegraph

November 19, 2024
2024 Media Awards: Nestlé Unveils Panel Of Judges

Nestlé Nigeria yesterday unveiled the panel of judges for the 2024 Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards, an event that recognises and celebrates journalistic excellence across the country.

A statement from Nestle Nigeria shows that 285 submissions were received from talented journalists nationwide, who submitted entries for the awards.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony in December, where the most compelling and impactful stories will be celebrated.

Now in its fourth year, Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards recognises and rewards media professionals who skilfully highlight critical issues around nutrition security, environmental sustainability and socio-economic development.

The judges, including Dr. Chioma Emma-Nwachukwu, Programmes Lead, Lagos Chapter, Nutrition Society of Nigeria (NSN), renowned for her work in nutrition and public health; Rosemary Otalor, Account Director, APO Group, with extensive experience in media relations and communications.

