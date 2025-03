Share

M&A activityA report produced by Clyde & Co shows that mergers & acquisitions in the insurance sector totalled 204 in 2024, marking a 41 per cent decline over one year.

In 2024, these deals reached their lowest level since Clyde & Co’s report was first published in 2009. Persistently high interest rates, geopolitical instability and regulatory requirements have reduced market players’ interest in this type of transaction.

