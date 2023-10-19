2024: LP To Redeem Edo From Unemployment, Economic Challenges – Group

Ahead of the Edo State 2024 governorship election, a support group, Take Back Edo (TBE) on Wednesday said the only party that can redeem Edo from its free fall in terms of development and good governance is the Labour Party (LP) but insisted that the LP would easily win the election if it picks Kenneth Imansuagbon as its candidate.

Addressing a press conference and sensitization event in Benin City, Co-founder of the group, Princess Esosa Edebiri said the group was already affiliated with the LP and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi at the national level and wanted to replicate the same thing at Edo where according to her, LP remained the party to beat in Edo State in 2024.

She said the rate of unemployment and child mortality in the state is appalling and that only the LP could salvage the situation especially if Imansuangbon gets the ticket.

According to her “We wouldn’t have chosen him just on our own if we didn’t carry out our research about him. I am calling on all of you to join us on this course as we bring forward a credible aspirant to become our candidate, somebody who will take Edo State forward.

“We have a lot of aspirants but we are looking for a credible hand to do the job, we need to conquer these enemies of Edo state.

“We have land, we have the arts, we have a lot of resources in Edo State that other states and even some countries don’t even have but we have not been able to harness these to the good of the people.

“The unemployment rate in Edo State is about 49 per cent, and the child mortality rate is 90 per cent so why can’t we look for somebody that will fight and win this battle, somebody that will ensure that it is well for everybody?

“We have researched him in the last five years and we believe he can do the job for Edo State, he is the person we need. If we give it to some persons, I don’t want to mention names, we will live to regret it because they will take it and return home and leave the Labour Party shattered,” she stated.