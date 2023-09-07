2024 LG Election’ll Be Credible, Transparent – OYSIEC Boss

Ahead of the April 2024 Local Government election in Oyo State, the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Aare Abiola Olagunju (SAN), on Thursday, promised that the agency would not write phantom figures for any parties, but will allow all the 18 political parties that have indicated interest, to participate without let or hindrance.

Speaking as a guest at the forum of Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Oyo State Council led by Adebayo Raji, the legal icon dispelled the notion that candidates of the incumbent government always emerged victorious to the detriment of other political parties. To him, credibility is the credo of Gov. Seyi Makinde’s administration, stressing that: “We are poised to leave a legacy which many other governors will follow by God’s grace.

“In 2019, though some major political parties boycotted the election, those that participated did well, but PDP won. We did not write results for any party. We did not give any undue preference to any political party. The agency is not going to vote, and this is why we are urging you journalists to help us disseminate the information, and sensitize the public to come out en masse during the election to vote for candidates of their choice. The era of conducting elections and writing results for a particular party is gone. We are going to establish credibility and that is the legacy we are going to leave”, he promised.

On the procedure to be used for the election, Olagunju said that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would not be used because the law that established OYSIEC was a 2000 law, “and at that time, there was no BVAS. We have submitted a Bill to the Oyo State House of Assembly to amend that law to allow us to introduce electronic voting in the state. We have submitted that law since last year, and as I am talking to you now, there hasn’t been a result. We have done all we need to do. We are only expecting the House to invite us to have a public debate on it. If they may pass it before October, we may have e-voting. If not, there is nothing we can do, and so we will still have to use the OYSIEC law”, he stressed.

For a smooth, peaceful, and credible election to be conducted, Olagunju also disclosed that the agency had reached out to all the security apparatus in the state that would provide adequate security before and during the election. “However, we are not going to make use of Amotekun Corps lest the opposition feel that the government is going to use them to intimidate voters because it is the creation of the state. We will rely on the Police and other security agencies”, he said.