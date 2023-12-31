2024: Lead Nigeria With Courage, CAC President Charges Tinubu

Worried by the worsening situation Nigeria is experiencing on all fronts, the President of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Henry Ojo, has urged President Bola Tinubu to lead Nigeria with courage to desired destination, resolve to lift the country from the backstage position it is into glory.

Pastor Ojo gave the advice in his charge to Nigerians on Sunday at the CAC Arogungbogunmi Freedom Festival 2023 Conference and Convention at Olunde, Ibadan, Oyo State, where he said, “I want to use this medium to encourage our President that he should not be discouraged. Whatever strength, knowledge and ability that God has given to him should be used to make Nigeria a better place.

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo said the children of the poor who should have been cared for but neglected are the ones that would create problems for the country in future. This is what the nation is presently facing and the President needs to be courageous to halt it”.

Stating that the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ is at hand, the CAC General Evangelist, Prophet Richard Adebayo Kolawole, in his year 2024 prophecies declared that “The Lord said we should use praises to open the door of year 2024. Hence, ministers of God should organize praises in their various churches or ministries.

“All Christians should join hands in praying to God for the success of the year 2024. All ministries or churches which have deviated from preaching the gospel to monetize or commercialize the churches or ministries, God said He will visit them with His wrath and vengeance and God will set His people free from their bondages and shackles.

“God said the government and leaders in the position of authority should find means of curbing the shedding of innocent blood because the blood of the innocents is crying for vengeance. God said He is out to deal with the leaders of this country (Nigeria) if they turn deaf ears to the cry of the poor; He will visit them with untimely death and terminal diseases.

“However, after the first three months in 2024, there is light at the end of the tunnel if the government does the needful.

“God said if President Tinubu will revive the economy of this country, he should be ready to touch the untouchables and move the immovables, courageously.