2024 Law Week: Sokoto NBA Reschedules Meeting To April 26

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Sokoto State branch has postponed the Caliphate Law Week to 26th April to 3rd May 2024 instead of the earlier announced date.

The State Chairman of the Association, Barr. Nuhu Muhammad who announced the new date also said the week-long event will now commence from 26th April as he apologized to the entire members for any inconvenience the postponement might caused.

Muhammad pointed out that the lined up of activities for the 2024 Law Week will start with an essay writing contest among its members as announced earlier.

“This was followed by the presentations of an essay writing contest on the topic: The legal, ethical issues and impact of artificial intelligence on the legal profession, Which Way Nigeria?

The Chairman urges participating members to strictly abide by and consider the contest guidelines of referencing styles according to the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT guidelines ) in presenting their essays.

He cautioned that the submission shall not exceed 25 pages, and shall be subjected to a plagiarism test and all plagiarism works shall be rejected.

He further said those eligible to contest in the essay writing include lawyers of 1 to 8 years past call to the Bar and who are members of the NBA Sokoto branch.

The NBA Chairman further stated that the winners of the contest will be announced after the Bar and Bench forum scheduled to be held during the week. Cash prizes shall be presented to winners during the cultural and award nights.

The cash prize for the overall winner is N100,000, the runner-up will get N70,000 and N30,000 for the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.