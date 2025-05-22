2024: Lagos Closed Down 580 Nightclubs, Restaurants Over Violation Of Indoor Smoking

Share

In an enforcement of public health laws, the Lagos State Government sanctioned 580 nightclubs, restaurants and other establishments in 2024 for violating indoor smoking regulations, state officials announced yesterday.

Speaking at the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission (LSSC), Mr. Lanre Mojola, said the agency conducted inspections at 2,024 public venues last year, penalising nearly 30% for flouting indoor smoking laws.

Mojola emphasised that while designated smoking areas are permitted in certain spaces like night clubs, indiscriminate smoking in enclosed public areas, including buses remains illegal.

“Public smoking is prohibited, and there’s a bill already in place to reinforce this,” Mojola declared, urging residents to report violations under the commission’s “See it.

Say it. Sort it” campaign. “Second-hand smoke isn’t just a nuisance, it’s a carcinogen. This is a matter of life and death.”

Mojola also addressed challenges within the commission’s operations, admitting that some third-party consultants hired to bolster staffing gaps had engaged in misconduct.

Four consultants, he confirmed, were recently sentenced to prison for illegal activities. “As Lagos grows, we must innovate to close capacity gaps while rooting out bad eggs,” he said.

The briefing also showcased wider strides in safety governance. Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, announced the completion of the Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan (2021– 2026), a blueprint developed with input from government agencies, private stakeholders, and safety experts.

Over 40 sector-specific safety guidelines, covering construction, manufacturing, and oil and gas, were reviewed, while thousands of construction sites, banks, and factories underwent rigorous audits.

Oyerinde further highlighted efforts to certify lifts in government buildings and a 2023 safety summit on sand mining, aimed at curbing environmental harm from dredging.

“Safety isn’t just policy—it’s a culture,” he stated. “Through sustainable practices, we protect both lives and our ecosystem.”

Authorities called on media outlets and citizens to amplify awareness of smoking laws, stressing that compliance is critical as Lagos, Africa’s largest city, grapples with rapid urbanisation and public health demands.

