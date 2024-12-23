2024 Lagos Boat Regatta: Sanwo-Olu, Deputy, Benson-Awoyinka, Join In Sailing

Share

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, some members of the State House of Assembly and State Executive Council members, led by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, on Saturday pushed everything aside to be part of the 2024 Lagos Boat Regatta.

The Governor who lead sailors from across the state in the regata, joined those who participated in the event across the various locations in the five divisions of the State—Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe, from the Victoria Island area.

The colourful event which kicked off at the Five Cowries Creek, Ikoyi sailed through the Lagoon to the Lagoon Restaurant and Wings Restaurant side of the Lagoon in Victoria Island, where they were joined by the Governor and other prominent Lagosians for the sail.

Before setting sail, Sanwo-Olu urged Lagosians to take advantage of the opportunity to unwind and be entertained as they enjoy the ambience of the Boat Regatta, sight and sound of the state.

While noting that his government will continue to explore waterways to develop a strong ecosystem for tourism and further expand the transportation system in the state, the governor said his administration is committed to unlocking tourism potential to further grow the economy of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Boat Regatta with the theme: “Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life,” said the Lagos Boat Regatta is a demonstration of what Lagos stands for and a transformation and revival of culture, noting that the idea is a shared vision for showcasing the beauty of Lagos State water tourism potential for the enjoyment of residents.

He said: “We are indeed excited that we can finally have a boat regatta, the beginning of what will be a lot of activities that are going to happen during this yuletide season. It is a demonstration of our commitment to developing tourism potential in Lagos.

“You know one third of Lagos is surrounded by water. So, we need to be able to use our waterways not only as a means of transportation, but as a strong ecosystem for tourism, and today you will be seeing displays of various sizes of water infrastructure and displays of boat regattas from the five divisions of Lagos.

“It is going to be a day and afternoon of sheer tourism, fun, and understanding the beauty of the water ways of Lagos. Let us relax, sit back, and enjoy the beauty of the serenity and tourism potential of the state and the hospitality of Lagos.”

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, said the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024 was aimed to immerse participants in the rich culture of the state’s waterway.

Benson-Awoyinka said the event serves as a driver of economic growth to boost tourism and create opportunities for local businesses, and further cements Lagos’ reputation as a premier global destination.

While noting that the event highlights the vibrant community heritage and sustainability practices through an engaging as well as multisensory experience weaving together parades, dance performances, and innovative space layouts with captivating images, she said thee theme of the event’ underscores the integral role “our waterways play in shaping our history and identity as Lagosians.”

“The Regatta is not only a showcase of our vibrant traditions, but also a testament to our shared commitment to fostering tourism, cultural pride, and unity,” she added.

