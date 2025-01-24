2024: Int’l Tourism Reaches Pre-Pandemic Level, Records 1.4bn Tourist Arrivals

Share

...as Africa, Middle East, Europe see strong growth

…exports from tourism hit $1.9trn mark

International tourism has fully recovered to its pre-pandemic level (2019), with 1.4 billion international tourist arrivals recorded globally in 2024. A development made possible by most destinations welcoming more visitors than before the COVID-19 period saw lockdown, with exports from tourism also reaching a historic $1.9trn mark.

The latest World Tourism Barometer from UN Tourism said this figure is indicative of a virtual recovery (99%) of pre-pandemic levels. This represents an increase of 11% over 2023, or 140 million more international tourist arrivals. The results were driven by strong post-pandemic demand, robust performance from large source markets, and the ongoing recovery of destinations in Asia and the Pacific.

The data shows that the Middle East, Europe, and Africa led the strong growth. The Middle East, with its record of 95 million arrivals, remained the strongest-performing region compared to 2019. International arrivals were 32% above pre-pandemic levels in 2024, though 1% higher than in 2023.

Africa recorded 74 million tourists, welcoming 7% more arrivals than in 2019, and 12% more than in 2023 while Europe, the world’s largest destination region, saw 747 million international arrivals in 2024 (+1% above 2019 levels and 5% over 2023) supported by strong intraregional demand.

The data also disclosed that all European sub-regions surpassed pre-pandemic levels, except for Central and Eastern Europe where many destinations are still suffering from the lingering effects of the Russian–Ukraine war.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “In 2024, global tourism completed its recovery from the pandemic and, in many places, tourist arrivals and specially earnings are already higher than in 2019. Growth is expected to continue throughout 2025, driven by strong demand contributing to the socio-economic development of both mature and emerging destinations.

‘‘This recalls our immense responsibility as a sector to accelerate transformation, placing people and the planet at the centre of the development of tourism.”

Total exports from tourism (including passenger transport) reached a record $1.9 trillion in 2024, about 3% higher than before the pandemic (real terms), according to preliminary estimates.

A positive outlook has been projected for 2025 as the growth rate is expected to continue and reach a new height as international tourist arrivals grow between 3% and 5% in 2025 compared to 2024, assuming a continued recovery of Asia and the Pacific and solid growth in most other regions. This initial projection assumes global economic conditions remain favourable, inflation continues to recede, and geopolitical conflicts do not escalate.

Share

Please follow and like us: