2024 Integrity Index: Gombe Ranks 5th Nationwide, 1st In Northeast

Share

Gombe State has once again cemented its reputation as a model of good governance and accountability under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The state has achieved an impressive 5th position in the 2024 Transparency and Public Integrity Index ranking among the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. It also secured the highest spot in the northeast.

This top ranking was indicated in the 2024 Transparency and Public Integrity Index report released by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Public Integrity Watch (CeFTPIW).

CeFTPIW is a non-governmental organization established in 2016 to promote good governance by strengthening transparency and accountability in public institutions and organizations.

According to the report, Gombe State scored an overall total of 32.50 points, placing it just behind Kwara, Kogi, and Kano, with Kaduna topping the list.

The report revealed that Gombe State ranked 2nd in citizen engagement variable ranking with 62.50 points, 7th in financial variable ratings with 87.49 points and 6th in procurement variable ratings with 12.51 points. Also, it ranked 3rd in human resource and control of corruption ratings.

The state leads the northeastern states by a wide margin, followed by Borno (9th, 28.94) and Bauchi (11th, 26.89).

Recall that Gombe State, under the leadership of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, had made significant strides in transparency and accountability, rising from the 11th position in 2021 to the 7th position in 2022, 5th in 2023, and now retaining the 5th position in the 2024 Transparency and Public Integrity Index.

The state had also earned the 6th position in the BudgIT 2023 State-of-the-States Report rating and ranked 5th in the overall States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability (SFTAS) of the World Bank in 2022.

These indices are indicative of Gombe State’s impressive improvements in probity, transparency, accountability, due process, and the rule of law under the stewardship of Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Share

Please follow and like us: