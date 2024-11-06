2024 Ilobu Day Celebration Suspended Over COAS, Lagbaja’s Death

Share

The 2024 Ilobu Day celebration billed to take place on Saturday, November 9, has been suspended following the passing of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman, of the Ilobu-Asake Development Union, Pastor Olufemi Salako, IDU announced the immediate suspension of the Ilobu Day celebration on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Salako who described the demise of Lagbaja as devastating, said the late Chief of Army Staff died at a time when his service and leadership are much needed for the development of their community.

New Telegraph reports that the late Lagbaja hailed from Ilobu, the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State.

He said: “The Ilobu-Asake Development Union, the umbrella body of all sons and daughters of Ilobu, is greatly shocked by the untimely demise of a great member of the Union, Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

“The death of Lt Gen. Lagbaja is indeed a devastating one to all of us as it came at a time when his service and leadership are much needed for the development of our community, Osun State and Nigeria at large.

“We take solace in the legacy of service, gallantry, diligence and commitment to Nigeria, he left behind.

“In lieu of the sad development, the National Executive of IDU has announced the immediate suspension of all ongoing activities marking the 2024 Ilobu Day Celebration, the announcement of a new date for the event shall be made later.

“We call on Nigerians to remember the immediate family of Lt Gen. Lagbaja, Ilobu Community and the Nigeria Army in prayers as we mourn the transition of our son.”

Share

Please follow and like us: