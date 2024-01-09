2024 Hajj: There Won’t Be Uniform Fair – NAHCON Chairman

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Mallam Jalal Arabi, has said that this year 2024 there will not be uniform Hajj fare, saying the cheaper a state’s cost of accommodation and feeding, the cheaper the state’s Hajj fare.

To this end, the Chairman told all State Executives Secretaries and Chairmen of Hajj Agencies to be guided and take advantage of the service providers’ open market to negotiate cost-effective services for their pilgrims.

Speaking after the MoU signing, the Acting Chairman, Malam Jalal Arabi drew attention to the reality of insufficient time and therefore urged everyone to redouble efforts so that the teams can soon seal deals on the most vital aspects of Hajj.

He said States are to plan their individual menus which would be used during negotiations, cautioning members that the team of NAHCON’s facilities’ inspectors will not compromise standards.

The Chairman appreciated the maturity exhibited by the Private Tour Operators for their collaboration to work together as a way of moving forward. He reminded them to commit to their agreements on paper for future reference.

He admonished the liberalization of Mutawwif services in settling for those that would best serve their pilgrims.

The Chairman and other members of the Commission are expected to strike good bargains on behalf of Nigerian pilgrims that would reduce the cost of the 2024 Hajj fare adding that NAHCON will continue to update its several stakeholders on its activities for transparency and inclusivity.