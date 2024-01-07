2024 Hajj: Take Advantage Of Registration Extension, Sokoto Intending Pilgrims Advised

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfares Agency has advised the 2024 Intending Hajj pilgrims to take advantage of the registration extension.

It would be recalled that the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), has allocated 4,996 Hajj seats to Sokoto State for the 2024 Hajj exercise.

Hitherto, the PWA advised the intending pilgrims to hasten up to deposit N4,500,000 before December 2023 as directed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria as well as to meet the registration dateline of the Saudi Kingdom.

The Chairman of the State PWA, Alhaji Aliyu Musa Gusau, reacted to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria’s (NAHCON) decision to extend the Hajj 2024, registration deadline to January 31, 2024 and described it as a welcomed decision.

Gasau who noted that the extension aligns with the call from religious leaders and stakeholders for wider participation in the holy pilgrimage.

He also called on all intending pilgrims in the state to seize this opportunity and complete their Hajj deposit before the new deadline expires.

“The extension provides valuable time for those who have not registered to fulfill their dream of performing Hajj,” he stated.

He reminded intending pilgrims that registration can only be done through designated Hajj Registration officers in all 23 Local Government Areas of the state and the Agency’s Headquarters.

He said that the agency is committed to providing all necessary support and guidance to ensure a smooth and successful hajj exercise for all intending pilgrims and urged those willing to perform this year’s hajj exercise to act quickly and make use of the extended timeframe.