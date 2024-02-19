2024 Hajj: Sokoto PWA Seeks Extension Of Payment, Deposits Over N13bn To NAHCON

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA), has deposited a total of N13,0775,385 as payment for this year’s seats to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria in preparations for the exercise.

The Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Aliyu Musa (Dady) disclosed this while briefing newsmen on his agency’s level of preparations for the 2024 hajj exercise.

The PWA Chairman appealed to the authorities concerned to look inward and make a subsidy to enable willing pilgrims to make the final payments.

He stated that so far, the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has been allocated 4996 Hajj seats by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

Musa noted that out of the 4996 seats, the agency has successfully registered 4245 intending pilgrims who have made a full payment of N4,699,280,60k each to perform the exercise in the Saudi Arabian Kingdom.

According to him,2,196 Pilgrims have fully deposited their complete seat fares while 1381 made substantial deposits and were expected to complete their payment before Monday before the expiration dateline set aside by the NAHCON.

He announced that those who deposited a certain amount and cannot afford to complete the final payment may lose their seats this year and they will be the first to be considered in the next hajj year’s exercise.

He maintains that officials of the agency recently held a meeting with the officials of the Saudi Arabian Kingdom where they held a meeting with the government and service providers and inspected pilgrims’ accommodations and kitchens.

Explaining that it is general knowledge that the Saudi Arabia government is undergoing some renovations and as a result, some hotels near the Holy Mosque of Ka’abah were demolished for construction of more beneficial ounces.

“We are able to secure a befitting accommodation too closer than any state at least one to one and a half proximity to the Holy site of Haram.

He noted that the agency is not facing any challenges as its arrangements are going smoothly as arranged saying that the only challenges the pilgrims are facing are the duration of hajj payment and the increasing in the fares as a result of the economic hardship in the country.