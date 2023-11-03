2024 Hajj: Sokoto Declares Sales Of Seats Open, Offers Automatic Slots To 2023 Leftovers

The Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has officially unveiled the sales of 2024 Hajj seats pegged at an initial minimum deposit of N4.5 million.

Subsequently, the Agency has directed its Hajj Registration Officers across the 23 local councils to swing into full exercise with the registration of intended pilgrims.

The announcement signalled the full commencement of preparation for next year’s pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the newly constituted board members of the Agency, the Board Chairman Alhaji Aliyu Musa. Gusau said the opening sales of the 2024 exercise followed the directive of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on state pilgrims Boards ahead of the Saudi Arabia deadline and subsequent approval by the Sokoto State Governor Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu.

The Chairman explained that Sokoto has allocated 4996 seats for next year’s pilgrimage which would be allocated to intending pilgrims and enrollees of Hajj Savings Schemes on 60 and 40 per cent respectively.

Gusau further assured those who make payments for the 2023 Hajj but are unable to secure a visa for the spiritual exercise would be placed on the priority list for next year’s pilgrimage.

He noted that an automatic slot would be provided to those who left their money for the next Hajj.

The Chairman announced the deadline for the N4.5 million deposit as NAHCON had pegged end of December 2023, for interested persons to remit their deposits.

On the high cost of 2024 fare, the Chairman explained that over 90 per cent of Hajj components, including accommodation, feeding and transport depend largely on dollars.

He however regretted the weak strength of the Naira against the dollar, which he said, was responsible for the sudden fare hike.

The Chairman who itemized some of the challenges recorded during the last exercise at the holy land, assured that 2024 would be a clear departure from previous experiences.

He said the Agency has launched the preparations for Hajj 2024 and initiated the sale of the seats after completing the allocation of 60 per cent of the seats to the 23 Local Government areas in the State.

He also instructed Local Government Registration Officers to start collecting deposits from intending pilgrims.