2024 Hajj Probe: NAHCON Stinks, Say Reps; Yes, I Agree, Agency’s Chair Admits

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee probing the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the FCT Muslim Pilgrims Board over the disbursement of N90 billion subsidy granted to pilgrims during the 2024 Hajj yesterday described the commission as “very dirty”.

This followed the allegations of discrepancies in the money disbursed to the pilgrims. Addressing the NAHCON Chairman, Abdullahi Usman, Committee Chairman, Sada Soli, questioned the Commission’s subsidy distribution, as some pilgrims received full or partial subsidies, with others receiving none.

Soli said: “Mr Chairman, I pity you. You are in an organisation that is very dirty. NAHCON is very dirty.” “Yes, I agree,” the NAHCON Chairman responded.

Commenting on a presentation by NAHCON’s Commissioner for Operations, Olanrewaju Elegushi, who earlier represented Usman before he was summoned by the committee, Soli said: “How come you are giving subsidy, full subsidy, half subsidy and some none and they are all Nigerians. “As long as they are Nigerians and pilgrims they are to enjoy the same privilege.

“We are speaking for the average Nigerian who would save money for five years and yet they would go to Saudi and you would mess them up because of simple things to do. “Be disciplined and do the right thing and close your eyes, you must not bring enterprise in what people spend their lives to invest in.

You are giving subsidies at will because you have been given the authority. Who gave you the subsidy? “Did the Federal Government tell you what to do with it? “You are selective because it will favour you at the end of the day.” The House said it was the duty of the committee to ensure that future Hajj operations go well.

Soli said: “The House has mandated this committee to carry out a thorough investigation into the root causes of these problems and to recommend strategies that will prevent their recurrence in the future.

“I want to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to all stakeholders present here today, from officials of NAHCON to travel agencies, airlines, and other service providers, as well as the pilgrims who have come forward with their experiences. Your participation is vital to the success of this process.

“This hearing is not just about identifying problems, but also about working together to find solutions that will ensure future Hajj operations are seamless, efficient, and worthy of the expectations placed upon them.

“The insights, experiences, and recommendations shared during these hearings will play a critical role in informing our final report, which will be submitted to the House.

“We are committed to transparency, thoroughness, and fairness in this investigation, and we ask for your full cooperation in making this process as productive as possible.”

