2024 Hajj: Oyo Announces N4.9m Fare, Fixes Feb 12 Deadline

Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare’s Board (Muslim Wing) has announced that intending pilgrims from Oyo State for the 2024 Hajj exercise are to pay the sum of Four Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (₦4.9m) only for this year’s final Hajj fare.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, by the Chairman of the Board, Sheikh AbdulWahab Hashim Atere, when meeting with intending pilgrims and other stakeholders at the State Hajj Camp, Olodo, Ibadan.

The Chairman stated that all intending pilgrims who had paid the deposit of ₦4.5M or below as earlier announced by the Board are now to complete it to the sum of Four Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira (₦4.9M) on or before Monday 12th February fixed for the deadline.

Recall that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Saturday declared that intending pilgrims from Nigeria’s Southern centre are to pay N4,899,000 as final Hajj fare; those from the Northern centre will pay N4,699,000 and pilgrims from Yola and Maiduguri centre will pay a fee of N4,679,000 for the 2024 Hajj and given February 12 as deadline.

Atere urged anyone who still has an interest in making the spiritual journey with the Board to seize the limited opportunity by making the payment of the final fare announced before the deadline.

He noted that intending pilgrims could make their payments through any of the designated bank accounts of the board.

The Chairman appreciated the Executive Governor of the State, Engr. Seyi Makinde for his unflinching support towards the Hajj Board since the first day he had been appointed as the Chairman of the Board.