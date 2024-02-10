2024 Hajj: Only 2600 Out 5934 Paid For Hajj In Kano – DG

Following the hike in the transportation of this year’s Hajj, and the deadline set by the Saudi Arabian Government for the payments of the full Pilgrimage package, only 2600 intended pilgrims have paid out of 5934 people who registered in Kano State.

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board said despite persistent enlightenment and several radio Jingles, the Board was only able to sell 2600 Hajj seats out of the 5934 seats allocated to the state by the National Hajj Commission for the 2024 Hajj Operations.

The Director General of the Board Alhaji Lamin Rabiu Dan Baffa disclosed this during the Flagg off of this year’s orientation training for 2024 intending Pilgrims, held at the School of Arabic Studies Kano.

He said the board has completed all the necessary arrangements for the 2024 Hajj Operations both in Kano and in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He charges the intending Pilgrims to intensify efforts in ensuring regular attendance for the Hajj Orientation Exercise.

” This training would be conducted in thirteen centers across the state, we are calling on all the intending pilgrims to be prompt in attending the orientation training, because they will learn the do’s and don’t’s of the hajj exercise”

” We have already completed all the necessary logistics in terms of Accommodation, Feeding, and transportation during the forthcoming Hajj Operations.”

Alhaji Laminu Dan Baffa urges the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of Kano State and the Nation at large while in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially by abiding by the rules and regulations governing the Hajj Operations.

Speaking During a Presentation a senior officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Kano Command Hajiya Aisha Hamid appealed to the intending pilgrims to beware of carrying prohibited goods during the Hajj Exercise.

He added that the issuance of a Visa for this year’s Hajj Exercise would end on 29th April 2024.