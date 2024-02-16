2024 Hajj: Nigeria Records Below 50% Allocation Over Forex Crisis as Payment Ends

Nigeria may not be able to fill all the 95,000 hajj seats allocated to it for this year’s pilgrimage as many intending pilgrims are yet to either deposit the fare or pay the balance. The depreciation of the Nigerian currency, Naira, has jacked up the hajj fare to N4.9 million for this year’s intending pilgrims from the initial minimum N4.5 mil- lion pegged by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). The naira slid to a record low on January 30, 2024 selling for 1,413 against the dollar at the official window. The NAHCON had, on February 3, said intending pilgrims for this year’s hajj from southern states were required to pay N4,899,000; those from northern states, N4,699,000 and those from Yola and Maiduguri, N4,679,000.

It was gathered that the final dateline, which the commission gave intending for final payments to enable the commission to transfer the money to the service providers before the February 25 deadline set by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has elapsed. The NAHCON had allocated a total of 75,000 hajj slots to the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory and 20,000 to private tour operators. Although the commission did not disclose the total number of intending pilgrims that had so far registered. But, it was leaant that most of the states were yet to fill half of the slots given them. Which definitely affected the numbers of people that will participate in the 2024 Hajj exercise in Nigeria as a result of forex crisis.

Meanwhile, Sokoto State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has said they have registered 3918 intending Pilgrims out of 5001 Hajj seats allocated to the State by National Hajj Commission of Nigeria NAHCON The Chairman of the Agency , Alhaji Aliyu Musa Gusau made this known in a statement after a meeting with the 23 Local Government Assistant Hajj Registration officers in the State. Represented at the meeting by the Director Administration of the Agency Alhaji Ladan Ibrahim the Chairman maintained that the agency will close collection of payment of balance and complete package for 2024 Hajj on Monday, February 12. According to him the closure of the 2024 registration was based on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, directives that all payments of the balance and for the purchase of seat should be complete by Monday 12 February 2024 He warned that any per- son who fail to complete the payment after initial deposit of N4.5 million, or pay the whole N4,699 million, risks missing out on this year’s Hajj.

The Chairman explained that 1806 intending pilgrims paid N4.5 million and above while 2895 intending Pilgrims paid below N4.5 mil- lion. He therefore urged on the depositors to endeavor to complete the payment, or those that are willing to pay for the whole package to do so before the Monday deadline. Also, Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (KSP- WA) reminds all intending pilgrims that on February 12, marks the final day for registration for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage. The spokesperson for the KSPWA, Yunusa Mohammed Abdullahi emphasized that only those who registered and completed their Hajj fare payment will be eligible to perform the pilgrimage from Kaduna State. He urged all intending pilgrims who have not completed their registration or payment to do so immediately. The KSPWA is committed to ensuring a smooth and successful Hajj experience for all pilgrims.

New entrants are also welcome to register, subject to availability of the Hajj seat, said the statement. More than 4,000 individuals have already expressed their interest in performing Hajj from Kaduna, and the KSPWA is committed to assisting all eligible applicants. But NAHCON had allocated 6,004 seats to Kaduna State out of the over 95,000 expected to perform Hajj from Nigeria this year. With limited seats available, KSP- WA urges all interested individuals to register by the deadline to avoid disappointment. The low turnout and late registration is also applicable to other states as a result of the forex crisis, many Nigerians may not be able to to partake in the 2024 Hajj exercise.