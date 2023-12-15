2024 Hajj: NAHCON Secures 40 Slots For Tour Operators

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announce that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Um- rah has approved Federal Government of Nigeria’s demand to increase the 2024 slots of Tour Operators from 10 to 40. It would be recalled that in a change of policy, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced in September that only 5% of each Hajj-participating country’s Licensed Tour Operators would be permitted to conduct the 2024 Hajj exercise.

This translated to only 10 from Nigeria. However, Federal Government of Nigeria unrelentingly engaged the Saudi ministry over Nigerian government’s course of promoting indigenous entrepreneurs as a tool in sustaining the country’s socio-economic develop- ment. The Assistant Director, Public Affairs, NAHCON, Fatima Sanda Usara, in a statement said in honour, the Saudi ministry in charge of Hajj and Umrah rescinded this decision in Nigeria’s favour.

Consequently, the Commission laid down criteria in screening the earlier announced 110 qualified tour operators using, among others, the following parameters:Capacity of operation; Years of experience, Historical antecedents; and Clean bill of operation. On the strength of the foregoing, the process of selection was tough having evaluated each operator’s ability, experience, and quality of services.

As a result, the top 40 after scoring by a 7-man team of experts were adjudged to qualify and are hereby approved. However, in the spirit of business partner- ship, the Commission encourages the remaining 70 that have qualified (from the 110 earlier approved) to consider aligning with the qualified 40 in the discharge of this religious obligation. The Commission would like to assure that, as a stakeholder, it is desirous of ensuring that this partnership is entrenched even before the issuance of letters of approval.

Therefore, and in the principle of inclusivity, the Commission would soon hold a meeting with the overall 110 qualified operators in order to explore avenues of synergy to ensure all par- ties are carried along amicably.